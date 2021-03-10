Since his term ended Jan. 20, Trump and his wife have spent almost all of their time at their Florida club

Trump Returns to N.Y.C. — Where His Business Is Being Investigated — for the First Time Since Inauguration

Former President Donald Trump was back in New York City this week for the first time since leaving office. Various news outlets reported that he was spotted outside Trump Tower on Sunday night, where he could be seen waving to a "lone supporter" from the back of a black SUV, according to The New York Post.

He was reportedly photographed leaving New York to return to Florida on Tuesday.

According to New York's KABC TV station, the New York Police Department was providing additional security for Trump during his stay in Manhattan.

Though it's unclear why Trump was back at his old home, his visit comes as New York officials have been ramping up their investigations of his family's business dealings.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is probing the family business in a criminal matter at the local level while New York Attorney General Letitia James is also looking into his business dealings.

Those investigations are some of an increasing number of potential legal problems facing Trump, including various lawsuits. He has denied wrongdoing.

Image zoom Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on Tuesday in New York City | Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A lifelong New Yorker, Trump became a Florida resident in 2019, when he and former First Lady Melania Trump filed paperwork to officially designate his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach as their place of primary residence.

Since his term officially Jan. 20, Trump and his wife have spent almost all of their time in the Palm Beach area, living at the club — albeit not without some outcry from locals.

A group of Palm Beach residents pointed to a 1993 agreement signed by Trump after he converted the private residence to a business, saying the document stipulated that the former president was not within his rights to live at the club.

According to an attorney for Palm Beach, however, the town's zoning code permits anyone to reside at a club so long as they are a "bona fide employee" of the business.

In a February town council meeting, both the attorney for Palm Beach and an attorney for Trump argued that he is an employee of the club and can therefore legally live at Mar-a-Lago.

Since leaving Washington, D.C., Trump's attorney John Marion said, the former president has been living — and, Marion claimed, working — at Mar-a-Lago.

"He's now back at the property, he oversees the property, evaluates the performance of employees, suggests improvements to the operation of the club, greets members and guests," and performs other duties typical of an owner, Marion said.

"He's very active on the property," Marion continued. "This guy — as he wanders the property — is like the owner of the town of Mar-a-Lago. He's ever-present and he loves it there."

Image zoom From left: Melania and Donald Trump arrive in Florida on Wednesday. | Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

Trump has been wading back into public waters in recent weeks, delivering his first post-presidency speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in late February.

While he did not definitively declare a 2024 presidential candidacy, Trump did openly flirt with the idea, saying, "Who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

He also shot down claims that he would form a new party, despite public tensions between him and some leading Republicans. "We're not starting new parties. They kept saying, 'He's going to start a new party!' We have the Republican Party! It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news," Trump said.

The remarks were served as Trump's first official address after a mob of his own supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress. Five people died.