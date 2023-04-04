Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts against him hours before he gave a speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday

By Brandon Livesay
and
Published on April 4, 2023 09:32 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump. Photo: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the legal system during a speech from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Tuesday evening, hours after he faced a Manhattan judge and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts involving alleged hush money payments to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump, 76, spoke at length about the charges during the pre-planned speech, stating, "I never knew something like this could happen in America. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those that seek to destroy it."

His speech not only addressed the arraignment. He also spoke about previous accusations against him such as allegedly having Russia help him win the 2016 presidential campaign. He called out federal agents for searching his Mar-a-Lago home for nuclear documents and reiterated his claims that election fraud caused him to lose the 2020 race to President Joe Biden.

"This is a persecution, not an investigation," said Trump, adding that he's spent "hundreds of millions of dollars" on the case. "But our heads are held high," he said. "They want to settle the case, but I want no part of that. So here we are now."

Before wrapping, he also pointed out that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is "charging the former President of the United States for the first time in history."

On Monday, his PAC sent out a fundraising email with the subject line, "Tomorrow, I will be arrested," and his campaign is also selling "I Stand With Trump" T-shirts. Trump is actively campaigning for another term in the White House.

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023.
SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty

The former president hastily retreated to his gated Florida resort after today's court proceedings in Manhattan, which sparked road closures and blockades as New York authorities anticipated protests and rallies.

Trump's private Boeing 757 jet, sporting an American flag painted on the tail and large gold "TRUMP" lettering across the red, white and blue fuselage, was spotted leaving N.Y.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night's speech at Mar-a-Lago was planned in advance, with an invitation email sent to members of the exclusive Palm Beach club on Monday. "We look forward to hosting you for this memorable and historic evening!" the invite said. Members were told to wear business attire at the event, which was titled "President Donald J. Trump for Remarks at The Mar-a-Lago Club."

Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought forward 34 felony counts against Trump related to alleged falsification of business records.

Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trump is now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. His criminal charges are linked to an alleged affair with adult film star Daniels, rumors of which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported the then-president had arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

Related Articles
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Biggest Bombshells from the Donald Trump Indictment, from Hush Money Payments to 'Friends in High Places'
Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts as Details of Indictment Are Unsealed
Todd Blanche, Donald Trump
All About Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's New Attorney
NYC Woman Rescues Abandoned Dog in Subway After Seeing Instagram Post: 'Craziest Stoop Find Yet'
Woman Saves Dog Abandoned at N.Y.C. Subway Station After Seeing Instagram Post: 'Craziest Stoop Find'
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Criminal Charges Following Historic Indictment
U.S. representative George Santos is mobbed by media as Trump Supporters and protesters begin to arrive outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
George Santos, Facing His Own Legal Issues, Spotted Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse Ahead of Trump Arraignment
Two workers fall to their deaths at JFK construction site
2 Construction Workers Dead After Trench Collapse at JFK Airport
U.S. Representitive Marjorie Taylor Green is mobbed by media when she speaks as Trump Supporters and protesters gather outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Pro-Trump Protest in N.Y.C. Turns to Chaos, as 60% of Americans Agree with Indictment
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Opposing Protests Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse as Donald Trump Answers to Criminal Charges
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
N.Y.C. Mayor Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'Be on Best Behavior' Ahead of Her Pro-Trump Rally
Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case.
Donald Trump to Be Charged Tuesday with 34 Felony Counts: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Advisor Claims His 2024 Campaign Raised 'Record' $7 Million in First 3 Days After Indictment
3/30/23 Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/11/17 President-Elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference since the 2016 election in New York City.
How Donald Trump Learned of His Indictment — and Spent His Weekend Preparing for Court Surrender