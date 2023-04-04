Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the legal system during a speech from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Tuesday evening, hours after he faced a Manhattan judge and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts involving alleged hush money payments to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump, 76, spoke at length about the charges during the pre-planned speech, stating, "I never knew something like this could happen in America. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those that seek to destroy it."

His speech not only addressed the arraignment. He also spoke about previous accusations against him such as allegedly having Russia help him win the 2016 presidential campaign. He called out federal agents for searching his Mar-a-Lago home for nuclear documents and reiterated his claims that election fraud caused him to lose the 2020 race to President Joe Biden.

"This is a persecution, not an investigation," said Trump, adding that he's spent "hundreds of millions of dollars" on the case. "But our heads are held high," he said. "They want to settle the case, but I want no part of that. So here we are now."

Before wrapping, he also pointed out that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is "charging the former President of the United States for the first time in history."

On Monday, his PAC sent out a fundraising email with the subject line, "Tomorrow, I will be arrested," and his campaign is also selling "I Stand With Trump" T-shirts. Trump is actively campaigning for another term in the White House.

SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty

The former president hastily retreated to his gated Florida resort after today's court proceedings in Manhattan, which sparked road closures and blockades as New York authorities anticipated protests and rallies.

Trump's private Boeing 757 jet, sporting an American flag painted on the tail and large gold "TRUMP" lettering across the red, white and blue fuselage, was spotted leaving N.Y.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night's speech at Mar-a-Lago was planned in advance, with an invitation email sent to members of the exclusive Palm Beach club on Monday. "We look forward to hosting you for this memorable and historic evening!" the invite said. Members were told to wear business attire at the event, which was titled "President Donald J. Trump for Remarks at The Mar-a-Lago Club."

Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought forward 34 felony counts against Trump related to alleged falsification of business records.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trump is now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. His criminal charges are linked to an alleged affair with adult film star Daniels, rumors of which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported the then-president had arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.