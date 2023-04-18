Donald Trump Returns to Instagram for First Time Since Jan 6. Riot to Promote His Digital Trading Cards

Before Tuesday, Trump's most recent post was on Jan. 5, 2021, promoting a rally that would eventually lead to his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol

Published on April 18, 2023 01:45 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump. Photo: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty

Former President Donald Trump has returned to Instagram, more than two years after he was removed from the platform following his response to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former president shared two images on Instagram — both from his series of digital trading cards. One of the digitally created illustrations depicts Trump holding the Liberty Bell while the other shows him as a superhero, wearing a belt that reads "Trump Champion."

In his captions, Trump said he was launching a second series of trading cards, following what he called the "great success" of the first batch.

Trump also used the captions — which were shared on both Instagram and his own social media site, Truth Social — to complain about "Fake News," claiming his last digital trading cards "sold out almost immediately," but writing that he was leaving the prices the same.

"I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn't choose to do so," Trump, 76, wrote. " I WILL BE GIVEN NO 'NICE GUY' CREDIT?"

Before Tuesday, Trump's most recent post was on Jan. 5, 2021, one day before a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in what became a violent and deadly scene as lawmakers attempted to count the Electoral College votes certifying current President Joe Biden's win.

"I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern," Trump wrote on Jan. 5, 2021, beneath a photo of a map showing where his so-called Stop the Steal rally would be taking place. "Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!"

What happened hours later is now well-documented, with the scene at the Capitol ultimately leading to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

As the riot continued that day, Trump released a video addressing those who had broken into the U.S. Capitol building, telling his supporters, "we love you, you're very special," and doubling down on the baseless claims of election fraud before telling rioters occupying the Capitol building, "we have to have peace, so go home."

Shortly after the video was posted, social media outlets including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram announced they were locking Trump's accounts, with head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, tweeting, "We are locking President Trump's Instagram account for 24 hours."

He was later banned from the platforms indefinitely, though the bans have since been rescinded.

In January, Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — announced it would end Trump's suspension, but would add "new guardrails to deter repeat offenses."

"In light of his violations, he now also faces heightened penalties for repeat offenses — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol," the company wrote in a release. "In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation."

