Trump Praises Kanye West's Political Rant on Saturday Night Live: 'He’s Leading the Charge!'

President Donald Trump is weighing in on Kanye West‘s pro-Trump views on Saturday Night Live that did not make it to air.

In an unexpected speech at the end of the episode, the rapper, 41, praised Trump, 72, as “a builder.” Wearing a Make America Great Again cap, West added, “They bullied me backstage. They said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on.’”

Responding to West’s support, Trump tweeted on Sunday, “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, 37, daughter North, 5, sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, were at the show. A source tells PEOPLE, “While Kanye talked, Kim just stood in the back and watched. The kids were there, too. She didn’t seem like anything [was up]. She was just watching. Trump’s been good to them, so it seems they do really love him, even Kim.”

The source says that West was not told that he should not wear the hat, as West and Trump claimed. “No one bullied him about wearing the MAGA hat,” the source explains. “He wore it in promos and all week before the show even aired and was asking everyone if they thought he should wear the hat, interns, anyone walking by who would listen.”

West started off by singing, “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t not stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well…”

Garnering some boos from the audience, West said, “Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats. It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.”

He continued, “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

Kanye West, Adam Driver and Kenan Thompson Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

“But this man is a builder,” West said of Trump. “And when I said I’m running in 2020, all my smart friends talked so much s— about me. And when I saw that man win, I said, ‘See, I told you. I could have been there.’”

He noted, “You see they laughing at me. You heard ’em, they scream at me, they bully me. They bullied me backstage they said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on.’ They bullied me backstage. They bullied me. And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to y’all now.”

“Thank y’all for giving me this platform,” West concluded. “I know some of y’all don’t agree. But y’all be goin’ at that man neck a lot, and I don’t think it’s actually that helpful. I think the universe has balance.”

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

kanye west ranted about donald trump and more during snl’s credits and it was cut for time pic.twitter.com/19rs3SHz6i — KENNY (@phillycustoms) September 30, 2018

Chris Rock, 53, recorded West’s speech on his Instagram Story and seemed to whisper at one point, “My God.”

West and Trump have complimented each other before. West has stepped out in MAGA hats and called Trump “my brother” in a tweet in April.

In a series of pro-Trump tweets, West wrote, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Trump replied, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Later that month, Trump said on Fox & Friends, “I have known Kanye for a little bit, I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people, frankly.”

He continued, “Kanye looks, and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country, okay? He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment the lowest it’s been in now almost 19 years.”

Trump added, “He sees that stuff, and he’s smart. He says, ‘Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.’” Donald Trump and Kanye West Drew Angerer/Getty Donald Trump, Kanye West and Ivanka Trump Justin McConney In December 2016, a month after Trump won the election, West met with Trump in Trump Tower.