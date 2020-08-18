"Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," the former first lady said on Monday night

Donald Trump is firing back at Michelle Obama — on Twitter, of course — after her scathing speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

On Monday, the former first lady, 56, delivered the closing address during the opening night of the political gathering, which turned all virtual during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Obama did not mince words as she told viewers that "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country."

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she said. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us."

Obama then used the president's own words against him, stating, "It is what it is." Trump said that same phrase during an interview with Axios late last month when asked about the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States this year.

Reacting to the speech on Tuesday morning, Trump, 74, wrote on Twitter that he feels former President Barack Obama's administration was "the most corrupt in history." He quipped, "Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!"

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement," Trump wrote in a separate tweet.

Speaking remotely during the convention, Mrs. Obama urged voters to join her in supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, who will accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination on Thursday and face Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

“I am one of the handful of people living today who have seen firsthand the immense weight and the awesome power of the presidency,” she said. “Let me again tell you this: The job is hard.”

She added that “we’ve all been living the consequences” of the 2016 election as she called on voters to turn out for the vote between Trump and Biden, 77. Mrs. Obama also listed familiar criticisms of Trump's term in office, including but not limited to his inflammatory, racist and sexist rhetoric.

“Being president doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are,” she said, adding, “well, a presidential election can reveal who we are too."

Image zoom From left: President Donald Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama Tasos Katopodis/Getty; Democratic National Convention Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The former first lady noted her disdain for politics during her virtual speech Monday while also emphasizing that voters need to participate in the election, echoing her work with her own nonprofit organization, When We All Vote. Under Trump, she said the U.S. is underperforming “not only on matters of policy but on matters of character.”

Mrs. Obama also shared why her husband's former vice president Biden is right for the job: "He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."