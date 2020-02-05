President Donald Trump‘s first tweet about being acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial was a post joking about how he would be in office for many — many — decades to come.

The tweet, sent minutes after Republican senators found him not guilty on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, shows a long line of Trump campaign signs stretching well past his 2020 re-election: Trump 2024, Trump 2028, Trump 2032 … all the way to Trump 2048 and beyond.

“Trump 4eva,” the meme ends, as the Trump campaign sign transform to depict a future where he is the eternal commander-in-chief. (It’s not the first time the president has shared it.)

While Trump sent a separate tweet stating that he would be making a more official statement from the White House on Thursday afternoon, the meme’s tone was in keeping the same divisive and provocative style that carried him into office.

He was impeached in December after a House of Representatives investigation found that he withheld some $400 million in aid to Ukraine to pressure the government there to investigate his political rivals.

But he has insisted he did nothing wrong, despite the evidence against him, and conservatives have mounted a series of defenses including attacking the Democratic investigation and saying Trump acted within the scope of his authority.

President Donald Trump

“Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

“The President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond,” Grisham continued.

On Twitter, as they have with numerous other such tweets, Trump’s detractors were quick to reply to his trolling tweet with their own thoughts.

“First president in American history with a bipartisan vote to be removed from office,” one user wrote, referring to Utah’s Mitt Romney, who became the first senator in history to vote to remove a president of their own party from office.

(In her statement, Grisham dismissed Romney as a “failed presidential candidate,” echoing her Trump’s past criticisms.)

“There goes that dictator mentality again,” another person tweeted back at Trump. “Exactly what you want to see in a president.”

His defenders were in the mix as well, some of whom adopted his tone.

One wrote: “Congrats on the beautiful acquittal, Mr. President!”