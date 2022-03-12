A donor's private jet that the former president was traveling on made an emergency landing due to engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday

Trump Would Like Supporters to Fund a 'Trump Force One' Plane After Emergency Landing in Private Jet: Report

Donald Trump hopes his fans will pitch in to help pay for a new ride.

After a donor's private jet the Trump was traveling on from New Orleans to Florida reportedly made an emergency landing due to engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, the former president's political action group sent an email to supporters touting an update on the so-called "Trump Force One."

The moniker refers to Trump's own customized Boeing 757 that he used during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

"I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One," the email message said, according to Insider. "The construction of this plane has been under wraps — not even the fake news media knows about it — and I can't wait to unveil it for everyone to see."

A link in the email sent Wednesday directed recipients to a fundraising page asking for monthly recurring donations of up to $2,500 a month, Insider reports.

A rep for Trump did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the reported fundraising for a new plane.

Last May, the former president said, "Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies."

He went on to say in a statement that the jet was stored in New York during his time in the White House, when he used Air Force One.

"It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year," he said back in May. "It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job."