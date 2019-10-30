Two days after appearing at the World Series, President Donald Trump on Tuesday night swapped the peanuts and Cracker Jacks and the sound of many people booing for a supportive crowd of Republican donors.

Speaking at a fundraiser for House Republicans, Trump, 73, was joined by 115 House GOP members at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (This mingling of the personal and political has raised ethics concerns before.)

Trump’s fundraising appearance coincided with Game 6 of the World Series, which saw the Washington Nationals triumph over the Houston Astros, 7–2.

During Game 5 of the series, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump drew some cheers and claps but louder boos and mocking chants from baseball fans in attendance.

Trump critics also called out “lock him up” — a twist on a common chant during his rallies, usually referring to Hillary Clinton.

At Tuesday’s fundraiser, for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Take Back the House 2020, Trump reportedly criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her ongoing impeachment inquiry over his efforts to lobby Ukraine to investigate his opponents.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump (center, from left) at the World Series Game 5

America is winning again because of @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸 Thank you for a great night, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/EPYBeMawB5 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 30, 2019

Great night with the President. Republicans are united! pic.twitter.com/Ea60bt1EWM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 30, 2019

“We need to win back the House to retire Nancy once and for all,” Trump told donors on Tuesday, according to CNBC. He voiced his endorsement of McCarthy for House speaker, backing him as “tough, loyal and smart.”

Elsewhere this week, the president and first lady greeted trick-or-treaters at the White House on Monday — a pause from Trump’s continued, occasionally all-caps attacks on the impeachment process.

“Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call. Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain [sic] said NO PRESSURE,” Trump claimed on Twitter on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Democrats plan to formally vote on their ongoing investigation and begin to make some of their work public.

So far, the impeachment investigation has reportedly seen closed-door testimony from various government officials corroborating the broader picture of President Trump and his associates acting improperly toward Ukraine.

This summer, Trump pushed Ukraine’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his leading challenger for re-election next year.