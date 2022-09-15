Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Trade Puerto Rico for Greenland

While national security adviser John Bolton thought that "an outright purchase was not feasible," Trump "kept pushing," the authors of a new book write

By Staff Author
Published on September 15, 2022 11:24 AM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Donald Trump. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

New details have emerged about former President Donald Trump's alleged desire to have the United States acquire the island of Greenland while in office. According to a forthcoming book, the former president at one point even suggested to aides that the U.S. could trade Puerto Rico for it.

The claim is one of many sensational moments found in the new book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, which debuts next Tuesday.

In the book, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser write that Trump's interest in buying Greenland stemmed from Estée Lauder cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, who "discussed it with him from the early days of the presidency and offered himself as a back channel to the Danish government to negotiate."

According to the book, former national security adviser John Bolton even had his aide Fiona Hill "assemble a small team to brainstorm ideas. They engaged in secret talks with Denmark's ambassador and produced an options memo."

While Bolton thought that "an outright purchase was not feasible," Trump "kept pushing," the authors write.

RELATED: Donald Trump Calls John Bolton 'Irrelevant' After Former Aide Says He 'Barely Knew Where Ukraine Was'

From an excerpt of the book, published by The New York Times: "He suggested taking federal money from Puerto Rico, which he disparaged, and using it to buy Greenland. On another occasion, he suggested outright trading Puerto Rico for Greenland."

While aides told Baker that the idea was the brainchild of Lauder, Trump at other times claimed the idea to purchase Greenland as his own, telling the journalist he spotted the island on a map and asked, "Why don't we have that?"

"I love maps," Trump told the author, "and I always said: 'Look at the size of this. It's massive. That should be part of the United States.'"

Trump's interest in Greenland was widely reported in 2019, with some suggesting that Trump's interest stemmed from the fact that the island is resource-rich, with stores of coal and uranium, and offers geopolitical advantages thanks to its positioning between the U.S. and Russia and in the Arctic, where China has set its sights.

"It's just something we talked about," Trump told reporters in August 2019. "Denmark essentially owns it. We're very good allies with Denmark. We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world. So the concept came up and I said, 'Certainly, I'd be. Strategically, it's interesting, and we'd be interested.' But we'll talk to them a little bit. It's not No. 1 on the burner, I can tell you that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Of course, Greenland is not for sale," the island's government said in a statement at the time, according to Associated Press, noting diplomatically: "We see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer."

Denmark's prime minister, meanwhile, called the notion "absurd."

Trump's relationship with Puerto Rico, meanwhile, was much maligned, after a delayed response to (and seeming lack of empathy for) the Hurricane-ravaged island in 2017.

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly Told Aides 'We're Never Leaving' After He Lost the 2020 Election
capitol coup
DOJ Reportedly Subpoenaed Dozens of Former Trump Aides in Recent Days, Suggesting New Phase of Jan. 6 Probe
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents
Presidential Residences
House Judiciary GOP Tweets an Eye Roll in Response to Photo Evidence of Trump Threatening National Security
Donald Trump
18 Former Trump Officials Say Claim of 'Standing Order' to Declassify White House Docs Is False: Report
trump
Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Is Unsealed with Redactions — 38 Pages of Background Establish Probable Cause for Search
Donald Trump's Former Connecticut Mansion Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner Writes That a Former White House Chief of Staff Shoved Ivanka Trump After Oval Office Meeting
Gen. Mark Milley
Top U.S. General Slams Trump for 'Doing Great and Irreparable Harm' in Resignation Letter He Never Sent: Book
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: Maggie Haberman, Senior Political Writer, POLITICO, appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (Photo by William B. Plowman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
New Images Allegedly Support That Trump Would Flush Important Documents Down the Toilet as President
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Conservative Lawyer Pitched Trump Plans to Overturn 2020 Presidential Election: 'Your Solemn Duty'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Is Illegally Raising Money and the FEC Is Allowing It, Suit Alleges
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a interview with Matt Pottinger, former Trump deputy national security adviser, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (12989076w) In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that was displayed at the hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington Capitol Riot Investigation, Washington, United States - 16 Jun 2022
Who Are Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews? 2 Former White House Aides Will Testify at Next Jan. 6 Hearing
donald trump
President Trump Asked National Security Officials About Weaponized, Man-Made Hurricanes from China: Report
Vladimir Putin
Russia Bans Biden, Harris, Morgan Freeman and Nearly 1,000 Americans — But Not Trump
John Bolton Donald Trump
Donald Trump Calls John Bolton 'Irrelevant' After Former Aide Says He 'Barely Knew Where Ukraine Was'