Donald Trump Reportedly Bragged About Having Intel on French President's Love Life

Weeks after the FBI seized a document containing information about the "President of France" from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, a new report claims the former U.S. president has previously bragged about having inside information on French President Emmanuel Macron's love life.

One source told Rolling Stone that Trump, 76, "often" peddles gossip, and has claimed to those in his circle that he has knowledge of 44-year-old Macron's "naughty" ways (claims he says come via "intelligence").

Trump and Macron's relationship as world leaders was the subject of numerous reports during the former president's four years in office. At times, Trump appeared eager to forge a friendship with Macron, though he later reportedly lashed out at the French president behind closed doors.

While it's unclear exactly what information Trump might have regarding Macron, the report is noteworthy considering the FBI's recent search of Trump's residence at his Palm Beach, Florida, resort in early August.

An inventory of the items taken in the search shows 11 sets of classified documents and a three-page list of items seized describes one document as containing "info re: President of France."

Among the many boxes of items taken were binders of photos, an unspecified handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for former Trump aide Roger Stone. Some were marked as top secret, which the Wall Street Journal notes should only be available in special government facilities.

According to the now-public search warrant executed at the search, the former president is being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act.

Trump has said on his social media platform Truth Social that any documents in his possession had been declassified.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The 38-page affidavit used to procure the search warrant shows there was probable cause "to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" would be found on the Mar-a-Lago premises.

A significant portion of the case is blacked out to protect the investigation and the people involved, though the affidavit lays out four main objectives of the criminal investigation: to determine how the classified documents and records handed over to the National Archives earlier this year came to be stored at Mar-a-Lago in the first place; to determine whether the storage locations at Mar-a-Lago were authorized storage locations for classified information; to determine whether there are additional classified documents or records being stored in unauthorized locations; and to identify who may have been responsible for removing or storing classified information without proper authorization.

The affidavit also says that previous documents handed over from Mar-a-Lago "appear to contain National Defense Information" and that agents had reason to believe they would find more National Defense Information if they obtained permission to search Mar-a-Lago themselves.