Promotional footage of the interview appeared to show the former president walking out and saying, "Turn the cameras off"

Donald Trump Releases Audio and Denies That He Walked Out of Piers Morgan Interview

While promotional clips of a highly publicized new interview between Donald Trump and Piers Morgan suggested that the former president walked out amid a testy exchange, the Trump team tells NBC News those claims are untrue.

The interview is set to air on Talk TV, a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, on Monday.

A widely seen trailer for the interview shared to social media this week shows Trump, 75, telling the 56-year-old Morgan: "I think I'm a very nice man, more honest than you, actually" and calling him "very deceptive," before saying, "Turn the camera off" and appearing to stand up from his chair.

But Trump's team told NBC in a story Wednesday that the suggestion that he walked off the set mid-interview is false. An audio clip provided to NBC by Trump's spokesman appears to show the two men thanking one another and laughing at the end of the interview, giving a fuller picture of their interaction than the interview trailer.

Trump's communications director, Taylor Budowich, told NBC News that the "very deceptive" comment Trump made as highlighted in the trailer came as Morgan continued to ask the former president questions.

Budowich contended to NBC that the interview went on for more than an hour, despite being scheduled for 20 minutes.

In the audio Budowich provided to NBC and to the right-wing website Breitbart, Trump is heard saying "turn the camera off," but it appears to be after the men have exchanged final pleasantries, with Morgan saying, "That was a great interview," and "thank you very much, I really appreciate it."

In a statement to Breitbart, Budowich said the promotional footage was "a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host. It is also another example of President Trump being right, as he told Piers Morgan that the host was dishonest to his face, and Piers, for the first time in his life, didn't disappoint."

Trump's interview with Morgan seems to focuses largely on his unfounded and continued claims that he won the 2020 presidential election over Joe Biden.

Biden, who won both the electoral and popular votes, has been in office since January 2021.

Despite Trump's baseless allegations of wrongdoing, officials in nearly every state, including both Democrats and Republicans, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

That hasn't stopped Trump from pressing his case, though. Among his supporters and rally attendees, the topic of the 2020 election also remains of intense interest.

In a February rally, Trump repeated his false claim that his vice president, Mike Pence, had the ability to "overturn" the 2020 election results by rejecting the electoral votes that Biden had won.

Pence again pushed back at those comments at a Federalist Society event held that same month, saying, "I had no right to overturn the election."

"There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, I possessed unilateral authority to reject electoral college votes," Pence — who recently told Fox News he hasn't spoken to Trump in nearly a year — said. "Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election."

Morgan has repeatedly touted the promo for his upcoming Trump interview on social media, noting the backlash over how it was edited.

"Take a chill pill, Mr President - it's a great interview, even if you did lose your rag a bit," he wrote in one Twitter post.

In another tweet, responding to criticism from Caitlyn Jenner, he wrote, "You haven't seen the interview, nobody has because it hasn't aired yet."

No stranger to controversy himself, Morgan was last year cleared by a U.K. broadcast regulator in an investigation into his controversial comments about Meghan Markle's candid mental health admissions.