"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the waiver to get rally tickets reads.

Trump Requires His Rally-Goers in Oklahoma to Agree Not to Sue Him If They Get COVID-19

President Donald Trump is making sure that supporters who are set to attend his upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, understand that he is not responsible for their possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell shared a screenshot on Twitter of a waiver that is included in the registration for the rally, which outlines that Trump, 73, cannot be held liable if any rally-goer contracts the virus. (PEOPLE confirmed the waiver is included in registration for tickets.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to [the coronavirus disease] COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the waiver reads.

The disclaimer continues that if attending the rally, "you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

Next week's rally comes as the U.S. has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nearly 114,000 deaths, per data compiled by The New York Times.

Trump, who for months swore off large public events amid social distancing, has also expressed intentions to hold upcoming "big" rallies in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

"Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous," his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a statement to NBC News earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was "honored" that Trump chose the state as the return of his campaign trail after months sidelined by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state. The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening," Stitt said in a statement.

Image zoom President Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump's decision to hold the rally in Tulsa has also sparked controversy for its date and location, given his history of racially inflammatory and sometimes racist remarks.

June 19 — also known as Juneteenth — is the anniversary of the end of slavery, dating back to 1865. It's a holiday on which millions observe the pivotal moment in African American history.

In 1921, the Tulsa Race Massacre saw a prospering African American community — known as Black Wall Street — looted and destroyed by white rioters. According to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, 24 hours of violence resulted in 35 city blocks being burned and about 300 deaths.

Trump's former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci tweeted in reaction: "Trump’s decision to hold a rally in Tulsa, the location of the single worst incident of racial violence in American history, on Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the freeing of slaves, is abhorrent and a wink at his racist supporters. He doesn’t even need votes in Oklahoma."

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the June 19 date.

"The African American community is very near and dear to his [Trump's] heart. At these rallies he often shares the great work he has done for minority communities," she said. "He's working on rectifying injustices ... So, it's a meaningful day to him, and it's a day where wants to share some of the progress that's been made as we look forward and more that needs to be done."