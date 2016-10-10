Donald Trump Promises to Investigate Hillary Clinton If Elected: 'You'd Be In Jail!'

Only 30 minutes into the second presidential debate, Donald Trump vowed he would investigate — and jail — opponent Hillary Clinton over her private email server, if he is elected president.

Trump said he would have the Attorney General appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State.

“There has never been so many lies so much deception,” he said. “We’re going to get a special prosecutor and we’re going to look into it.”

He also questioned why she said it was “fine” to use a private email server.

“It’s a disgrace, and you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” he told her.

Clinton had a chance to respond to Trump’s argument, and claimed that “everything he just said is false.” She then admitted once again that she made an error in judgment in her use of a private email server, and that she wouldn’t do it again.

“That was a mistake,” she said. “I am very committed to taking classified information seriously.”

She later tried to change the subject, saying she wanted to focus on the audience’s questions.

“I’d like to get to the questions that the people have brought here tonight to talk to us about,” Clinton said.

“And get off this question,” Trump interjected.

Clinton stood there silent for a moment, before continuing: “OK Donald. I know you’re into big diversion tonight — anything to avoid talking about your campaign and the way it’s exploding and the way Republicans are

leaving you.”

“Let’s see what happens,” Trump interrupted.

“Let’s talk about the issues people care about here tonight,” Clinton said.

At that point, Trump turned on the two moderators. “Why aren’t you bringing up the emails, Anderson?”

When Cooper pointed out that they had raised the Clinton email controversy, but were moving on to another topic, Trump muttered into his microphone: “It’s nice, too. One on three.”

Clinton ended her rebuttal by saying that she’s thankful Trump isn’t in charge of the law of the United States.

“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law of our country,” she said.

“Because you’d be in jail,” he said, which caused an eruption of applause from the audience.