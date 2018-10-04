Jersey Shore and More Poke Fun of Donald Trump's 'Presidential Alert' — See the Hilarious Memes

FEMA’s new nationwide presidential alert system is intended to warn Americans — via a text from President Donald Trump — about serious weather situations or other emergencies. But that didn’t stop some citizens from cracking jokes about the alert after it was tested for the first time on Wednesday.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host joked that Americans actually could opt out of the system, despite the (very true) reports to the contrary. Colbert advised, “Just make sure your software is up to date, open up your control settings, go to control center, customize controls and then” hit your phone with a hammer until it is destroyed.

Twitter users on the left and right were also quick to turn the test into memes and jokes.

DID YOU GET MY PRESIDENTIAL ALERT? pic.twitter.com/cGbK81rSeh — Dylan Connolly (@DCONN24) October 4, 2018

THIS IS A TEST of the Cute Baby Elephant Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/zt2Ht8PMP6 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) October 3, 2018

congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad! — Johnny LaDeadnik 💀 (@jlazebnik) October 3, 2018

Luckily the only presidential alert I got yesterday was @MichelleObama tweet henny! Lord Jesus spared me that orange mans alert thank youuuuuu — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) October 4, 2018

Did everyone get this? pic.twitter.com/UurRByPc8l — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2018

PRESIDENTIAL ALERT: I hate women — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 4, 2018

so hey how bout that presidential alert today wow pic.twitter.com/ze2t6Yp3Uu — NE Ohio Regional Sewer (@neorsd) October 4, 2018

That presidential text is like getting an Amber Alert from the guy who did it — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 3, 2018

That #PresidentialAlert was definitely even worse than when U2 put themselves on my phone. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) October 3, 2018

How do I sign up for emergency FaceTimes from Elizabeth Warren? — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 3, 2018

Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018

When you realize Donald Trump could send you a #PresidentialAlert at any time. pic.twitter.com/DD6ZIB22dM — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 3, 2018

“Did anyone else get this?” Jimmy Kimmel asked, tweaking the alert to read: “WITCH HUNT, CROOKED HILLARY, NO COLLUSION, CONFIRM KAVANAUGH, #MAGA.”

The Daily Show also made some humorous revisions to have the alert say: “*MISSING PERSON.* I HAVEN’T SEEN MELANIA IN MONTHS.”

And TV writer Chase Mitchell joked, “That presidential text is like getting an Amber Alert from the guy who did it.”

The alert was first tested on Wednesday, with a message that read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Americans could not opt out of receiving the messages because of a 2006 law requiring the Federal Communications Commission to work with the wireless industry, according to The New York Times.