Donald Trump Praises His 'Incredible' Mom on Mother's Day — But Doesn't Mention Melania

There was one very important person missing from President Donald Trump’s Mother’s Day message: his wife Melania.

“My fellow Americans, this Sunday is one of the most important days of the year: Mother’s Day. Since the earlier days of our republic, America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers,” the 71-year-old commander-in-chief said in a video shared on Twitter.

Although Trump went on to praise his mother, Mary MacLeod, who died in 2000, he did not mention the first lady, who is mother to the pair’s 12-year-old son Barron Trump.

“My mother was a great person. Her name was Mary MacLeod. She came from Scotland and she met my father when she was very young. They were married for many, many years,” Trump continued. “I learned so much from my mother. She was just incredible. Warm, loving, really smart, could be tough if she had to be, but basically she was a really nice person.”

While it’s unclear how Trump will spend the rest of his Sunday, around 10:45 this morning, he traveled to Trump National Golf Course in Potomac Falls, Virginia, according to a White House pool report.

Briefly addressing the special day, the first lady shared a photo of a bouquet of pink roses on social media, writing, “Happy Mother’s day!”

Donald and Melania Trump with son Barron AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Although the Los Angeles Times reported the president also visited the golf course in Virginia on Mother’s Day last year, Trump made sure to include his wife, who was still living in New York with their son at the time, in his celebratory message.

“Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends! Happy #MothersDay,” he wrote.

Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends! Happy #MothersDay — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2017

Trump’s omission comes after months of headlines dominated by Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs.

Earlier this year, Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal said she had a 10-month sexual relationship with Trump that began in 2006.

On May 2, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani shockingly confirmed the president reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about an affair she alleges she had with Trump shortly after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron, in 2006. Daniels passed a lie detector test when asked if she had unprotected sex with Trump.

Trump has denied both affairs.

Donald and Melania Trump Susan Walsh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, with her husband by her side, the first lady opened up about what motherhood means to her at a White House event honoring military mothers and spouses.

“Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday, is celebrated just one time per year. I don’t know about all of you, but I think mothers should be celebrated each and every day,” Mrs. Trump said to applause, according to a pool report.

“As a mother myself, I know what goes into raising a child,” she added. “It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love. As moms, we are so incredibly privileged to be able to bring children into this world and be a part of helping them grow into adults.”

Donald and Melania Trump

Amid the cheating allegations plaguing her husband, Mrs. Trump’s communication director, Stephanie Grisham, previously revealed that the first lady has been focusing her energy on her son.

“She’s focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” Grisham said in late March.

Mrs. Trump has often said she loves being a hands-on mother to Barron. She told PEOPLE in 2015 that she helps her son with his homework, takes him to after-school activities and encourages him to dream. “He wants to be a golfer, a businessman, a pilot. It’s that age when you introduce him to stuff,” she said at the time.