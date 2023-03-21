Authorities Are Fielding Threats and Preparing for Pro-Trump Protesters Ahead of Possible Wednesday Indictment

A Manhattan grand jury is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to indict the former president over an alleged hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016

By
Published on March 21, 2023 03:17 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Donald Trump. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump may be indicted on Wednesday in one of the ongoing criminal investigations involving him, outlets including NewsNation and The Guardian report.

Citing sources, NewsNation reports that a Manhattan grand jury is expected to vote Wednesday whether to indict the former president over an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president previously posted on social media that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

The New York Times reports that senior officials from the district attorney's office and the New York agency that runs the state courts "had preliminary discussions to plan for a possible indictment and arraignment" of Trump last week. The Times adds that officials from the New York Police Department — which handles security where an arraignment would take place — also met to prepare for potential security threats.

Trump himself has specifically urged his supporters to protest if he is arrested, writing: "Protest, take our nation back," in a post shared on Truth Social last week.

For law enforcement agencies, Trump's call for protests conjured up images of Jan. 6, 2021, when the then-president called on a group of supporters to "fight like hell" and "march to the U.S. Capitol" as he continued to claim the election he lost was somehow rigged against him.

Once at the Capitol, his supporters than overtook Capitol Police officers (in some cases physically beating them) and entered the building illegally. The mob forced the evacuation of lawmakers in what soon became a deadly scene, leading to multiple investigations, hundreds of arrests and the death of a Capitol officer.

Now, with an indictment decision looming, New York and Washington, D.C. authorities are anticipating unrest and enhancing security measures.

Law enforcement officials in New York, speaking anonymously, told the Associated Press they were making preliminary plans to boost security in the event of an indictment, which could lead to a potential court appearance by the former president.

Already, The Guardian reports, protesters have begun to gather outside the Manhattan courthouse where the grand jury is meeting. Meanwhile, CBS News reports that law enforcement have noted a "significant increase" in online threats from right-wing extremist groups ahead of the potential indictment.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan court was delayed in beginning its proceedings due to an unfounded bomb threat, while a suspicious package spotted in the Hart Senate Office Building led to a brief response from Capitol Police.

stormy-daniels
Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump. Steve Granitz/WireImage; Scott Olson/Getty

An indictment of Trump in New York would stem from an investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels while he was a 2016 presidential candidate.

Trump had allegedly had a sexual encounter with Daniels years earlier, and in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that he'd arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about it.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

He has called the investigation, which is being led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, a "witch hunt," per NBC News. He has also accused Bragg of being a "racist," the outlet added.

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, previously spoke with CNBC and said that Trump will surrender to face criminal charges, should he be indicted.

"[He] will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point," Tacopina told the outlet on Friday.

Related Articles
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Will Donald Trump Be Arrested? Everything to Know About His Possible Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Says Americans Should Not Protest in the Event of a Trump Arrest: 'We Want Calmness'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday After Reports Say Indictment Is Imminent
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Closer to Criminal Charges as Manhattan DA Moves to Present Hush Money Evidence to Grand Jury
Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show; Paul Pelosi attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Chris Rock Compares Oscars Slap to Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Larry Fife Giberson
Princeton Senior Majoring in Politics Has Been Arrested in Connection with the Jan. 6 Riots
stormy Daniels and Michael cohen
Michael Cohen Makes Amends with Stormy Daniels on His Podcast: 'I'm Sorry for the Needless Pain'
Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower New York mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a mural - the words "Black Lives Matter" painted in bright letters
Trump Faces Criminal Risk as New York Investigation of His Business Moves Into Grand Jury Phase: Reports
Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr.
Trump Organization CFO Pleads 'Not Guilty' After Turning Himself in Ahead of Tax Fraud Charges
Stephanie Grisham
Former White House Spokeswoman Says Trump Once Told Her His Genitals Weren't Strangely Shaped
Attorney Michael Avenatti
Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Nike Extortion Case
trump-obama
Book Details Trump's Alleged Hatred for Obama — So Deep He Hired an Impersonator He Could Berate and Fire
capitol coup
The Capitol Riots, 1 Year Later: Witnesses Remember the Nightmare — and What Comes Next