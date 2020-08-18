Donald Trump Says He Will Pardon Susan B. Anthony on 19th Amendment Anniversary

Anthony was arrested in 1872 for the crime of voting as a woman

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will be posthumously pardoning women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.

Anthony was arrested in 1872 for the crime of voting as a woman in Rochester, New York. She was found guilty and fined $100, but never paid the fee.

“She was never pardoned. What took so long?” Trump said Tuesday at an event on the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, as several female supporters stood behind him. He said the pardon would be signed later that day.

“She was guilty for voting. And we are going to be signing a full and complete pardon. And I think that’s really fantastic,” he said. “She deserves it.”

Anthony, an early voting rights activist and women's suffrage leader, has become a controversial figure in recent years. Some anti-abortion groups have used her as a model, claiming she would have supported their cause. She has also been criticized for sidelining Black women's activists.

Trump’s pardon announcement came as the White House commemorated the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women over 21 the right to vote in the U.S. However, many women of color were still left unable to vote due to discriminatory laws at the state and local level.

The president, who has a history of making lewd comments about women and has been accused by at least 25 women of sexual misconduct (all of which he denies), has been making appeals to female voters in recent weeks as the Nov. 3 election approaches.

The outreach comes as several polls point toward problems for Trump among suburban women falling. Two recent polls from Politico and Morning Consult show that support from that demographic is at 34 percent.

Last week, a bright pink “Women for Trump” bus started a tour across the country, and Trump has made repeated references to “suburban housewives” in press conferences and on Twitter.