Donald Trump's Only 'Like' on Twitter Is About ... HBO's Insecure — and Star Issa Rae Reacts

Donald Trump has left many social media users perplexed this week regarding his one and only "like" on Twitter.

While the president, 73, is known to be an avid tweeter, he rarely ever likes other posts. That changed on Sunday: According to his Twitter account, his only like is of a tweet from the account @shiningheaux reacting to the end of that night's episode of HBO's hit comedy-drama series Insecure.

The tweet features a GIF about the state of Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly's (Yvonne Orji) friendship. "This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecure to end...Damn Molly," the tweet reads.

Many Twitter users found irony in the situation, given that Insecure has a majority black cast and the president has drawn intense backlash over the years for his sometimes racist rhetoric.

"Donald Trump likes Insecure. We are in the f—ing upside down," wrote one user.

Wrote another: "Who had Donald Trump watches Insecure on their 2020 bingo cards?!"

Image zoom Donald Trump/Twitter

One person even tweeted at Rae, the show's 35-year-old creator and star, about Trump potentially being a fan, to which she replied, "what the f— is this."

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who recently costarred with Rae in the film The Lovebirds, jokingly wrote of Trump, "Well I found one thing I have in common with him: we’re both big fans of @IssaRae."

Rae responded with a GIF: "Don't sat that."

People continued to express their confusion at the like — was it an accident, or something more? (The president is known not to be the only one with access to his account, and aides sometimes tweet for him.)

One user even floated a conspiratorial theory that Trump was supporting a new "bot" account that would start defending him in the coming days.

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has recently been criticized for his stance on the protests occurring across the country against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Last week, he threatened military force to qualm some demonstrations that had splintered into rioting and violence.

Officials also forcibly cleared a crowd of demonstrators from outside the White House last week so Trump could walk to a nearby church, in a widely criticized move that the White House said was meant to project resolve amid chaos.