No no, President Donald Trump found himself insisting on Monday during a summit of world leaders: He had not been thinking about how nuclear bombs might stop hurricanes headed toward the U.S.

“I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!” Trump, 73, tweeted in response to an article published by the political news website Axios. (Trump is finishing up the annual G7 meeting, in France.)

Axios, “according to sources who have heard the president’s private remarks and been briefed on a National Security Council memorandum that recorded those comments,” published a report Sunday night detailing the president’s purported interest in nukes as a hurricane-stopper.

Axios reported:

“During one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, ‘I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?’ according to one source who was there.

“‘They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?’ the source added, paraphrasing the president’s remarks.”

As noted by Fox News, the use of nuclear armament to deal with hurricanes is frowned upon by scientific authorities — not just because it could not work, but because then a radioactive bomb would have just exploded.

The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

“Apart from the fact that this might not even alter the storm, this approach neglects the problem that the released radioactive fallout would fairly quickly move with the tradewinds to affect land areas and cause devastating environmental problems,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wrote in a frequently-asked questions section on tropical cyclones, which shows Trump’s curiosity would not have been unique to him.

“During each hurricane season, there always appear suggestions that one should simply use nuclear weapons to try and destroy the storms,” the NOAA wrote.

The president dismissed Axios’ reporting as “ridiculous” — though he has a habit of dismissing any negative or investigative coverage of his government, even if true, as anti-American.

He also has a habit of out-of-the-box thinking: Earlier this month, he confirmed he had thought about acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

That proposition was quickly shot down as “absurd” by the Danish government. In response, Trump said he was postponing an official trip there.