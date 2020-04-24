Donald Trump Says He's 'Not Happy' with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for Reopening State

Image zoom Brian Kemp, Donald Trump Getty Images (2)

President Donald Trump is "not happy" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over his plan to reopen many of the state's businesses on Friday.

"I want the states to open more than he does — much more than he does — but I didn't like to see spas at this early stage," Trump, 73, said during Thursday's coronavirus briefing at the White House.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I didn't like to see a lot of things happening and I wasn't happy with it. I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp," Trump said.

Trump continued, explaining that he is especially disappointed in Kemp's decision because he wanted to give political leaders the freedom to make their own decisions on behalf of their state.

"I could've done something about it if I wanted to, but I'm saying let the governors do it — but I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp. Spas, beauty parlors, tattoo parlors, no," Trump said.

While he admitted that he would want businesses to be open, Trump said he doesn't agree with the way Kemp has gone about it.

When asked by ABC's Jon Karl if he was surprised that Kemp defied him, Trump said, "He didn't defy me at all."

RELATED: Georgia to Reopen Gyms, Beauty Salons and More This Friday Despite Concerns from Health Officials

"That's your language. You know what happened? I said, 'You make your own decision.' I told him that," Trump said he told Kemp.

"I said, 'You're not in the guidelines, I'm letting you make your own decision, but I want people to be safe and I want the people in Georgia to be safe."

"I don't want this thing to flare up because you decided to do something that is not in the guidelines," Trump continued, adding that he "went to Deborah [Birx] and Dr. Fauci and other people and they weren't thrilled about it."

"I told him very distinctly — Mike [Pence] was there — I said, 'Do what you think is best.' But if you ask me, am I happy about it? I'm not happy about it and I'm not happy about Brian Kemp."

Trump's disapproval of Kemp comes after he previously approved of the governor's decision and said that he trusted Kemp's judgement, the Associated Press reported.

On Monday, Kemp announced that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, aestheticians and massage therapists can take customers starting Friday.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Goes Viral Pressing Vegas Mayor on Her Back-to-Work Coronavirus Stance

The establishments will have to work under "minimum basic operations" during the ongoing pandemic.

Kemp explained the level of operations on Twitter, writing that businesses will be "screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks & gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by six feet, teleworking if possible & implementing staggered shifts."

Gathering spaces like bars, amusement parks and live performance venues will remain closed, though the Governor said that dine-in restaurants and movie theaters can open on Monday.

While most of the country is eager to resume their pre-self-isolation lives and conservative groups have organized protests against the current restrictions across the country, health experts say that it is not a decision that should be rushed.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Associated Press that the country is not equipped with the level of testing that experts believe is critical to secure before reopening states. “We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said.

[primary_media_image primary_image="11917698" orientation="default" autocrop="true" /]

Fauci, a leader in the White House coronavirus task force and leading expert in infectious diseases, said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday that the complicated issue of stay-at-home orders should not be relaxed too soon.

RELATED: Trump Announces 'Opening Up America Again' Plan but Now Admits the States 'Call the Shots'

“If you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re gonna set yourself back," said Fauci. "So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”

Speaking about the prospect of Georgia governor's decision to launch reopening processes, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms told CNN on Monday night that she is "concerned" about the move, and that it's not "based on anything that's logical."

"I've spoken with several leaders across this state," she said. "So we really are at a loss, and I am concerned as a mother and as the mayor of our capital city."

As of Thursday, there are now at least 865,252 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., the most worldwide.

At least 44,300 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.