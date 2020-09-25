Donald Trump's Niece Mary Sues President, Claims He Swindled Her Out of Millions

"Fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life," the lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit was filed in New York court on Thursday by Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who accuses the president and his siblings, including late brother Robert, of defrauding her out of an inheritance worth millions of dollars.

"For Donald J. Trump, his sister Maryanne, and their late brother Robert, fraud was not just the family business—it was a way of life," the lawsuit says, according to the Associated Press.

As the suit describes, when Mary's father, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981, she "inherited valuable minority interests in the family business." Being that she was only 16 years old at the time, Donald, his sister Maryanne, and their brother Robert committed to watching over those interests as fiduciaries.

However, Mary alleges in her complaint that "they lied."

"Rather than protect Mary’s interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited," states the suit.

Image zoom Robert Trump (left) and his older brother Donald Trump in 1999 Diane Bondaress/AP/Shutterstock

When Mary’s grandfather, Fred Sr. died in 1999, the elder Trump siblings "moved to squeeze Mary out altogether," she claims.

The complaint accuses the president, 74, and his siblings of fraud, negligence, and breach of fiduciary duty, and seeks unspecified punitive damages as well as compensatory damages "in excess of $500,000 and in an amount to be proven at trial."

The complaint names Donald in his personal capacity as the acts allegedly occurred some 15 years before he assumed office as President of the United States.

The charges echo those made in Mary's book, Too Much and Never Enough, which recounts the president's allegedly tumultuous relationship with his father and how the family's dysfunction shaped the personality and politics of the man who would go on to become president.

It also surfaces a number of allegations regarding Trump's past, including that he cheated on his SATs in college by paying a friend to take the test for him (a charge the White House has denied) and that he kept a list of women who refused to date him.

The scathing tell-all smashed sales records and was criticized by Trump's relatives and the president himself, who called it "stupid" and "vicious."

In August, Mary again made headlines when The Washington Post released recordings of conversations between her and Maryanne, the president's older sister. On the tapes, Maryanne can be heard saying her brother "has no principles."

“His g------- tweet and lying, oh my God,” she added. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s---.”

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacted to Mary's lawsuit during a news conference with a reference to those recordings, saying, "The only fraud committed there was Mary Trump recording one of her relatives, and she has really discredited herself."