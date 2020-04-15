Trump’s Name Will Be Printed on Coronavirus Stimulus Checks, May Reportedly Slow Delivery Process

Image zoom JIM WATSON/Getty Images

When tens of millions of Americans receive stimulus checks from the Internal Revenue Service in the coming weeks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump‘s name will be printed on them, PEOPLE confirms.

A Treasury Department spokesperson says Trump’s name will appear on the checks’ memo line. This marks the first time that a U.S. president’s name appears on an IRS disbursement.

Anonymous officials told CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post this week that Trump finalized an unprecedented decision Monday that allows for “President Donald Trump” to be printed on the left side of the $1,200 paper check, below a line that reads “Economic Impact Payment.”

The president is not legally authorized to sign government payments (a rule meant to keep such money nonpartisan), according to these outlets.

The inclusion of Trump’s name might slow the delivery process for the decks by days, the IRS officials told the Post.

The Treasury Department disputes this, however, telling PEOPLE: “There is absolutely no delay whatsoever.”

CNN’s administration source also said the checks’ delivery would not be slowed.

The checks are scheduled to be sent out starting next week, according to the Treasury spokesperson.

“Treasury and the IRS have worked around the clock to get fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans,” the spokesperson says.

The president previously told reporters he didn’t want to sign the stimulus checks, though according to the Post he had privately raised the idea with his Treasury secretary.

While millions of Americans are set to receive their stimulus money via direct deposit into their bank accounts — if that is how they received their previous tax refunds — millions more did not provide that information to the IRS, which is preparing to send them checks in the mail instead.

Last month, a massive $2 trillion stimulus package was passed by Congress and signed by Trump to aid the struggling economy after millions of workers were left stranded by shutdowns to stop the virus.

Per the relief bill, people making up to $75,000 a year are expected to receive checks for $1,200, while couples making up to $150,000 would receive $2,400, with an additional $500 per child.

An income cap for the checks will reportedly come at $99,000 per individual or $198,000 for couples.

The legislation also ensures that Trump and other government officials and members of Congress won’t receive loans or investments from Treasury programs.

The Trump administration’s response to the deadly respiratory virus — which has infected more than 600,000 Americans — has been under intense scrutiny after early issues making testing available and his war of words with various governors about strategy and needed assistance.

The president also downplayed the virus compared to the seasonal flu before his tone became more serious in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he was halting funding from the United States to the World Health Organization, placing blame for the management of the outbreak on the United Nations agency.

He claimed that a review will take place to “assess” the WHO’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

“One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations,” Trump said, referring to his Jan. 31 executive order blocking U.S. entry to people who had been in China within two weeks. “They were very much opposed to what we did.”

As of Wednesday morning, at least 607,000 people in the U.S. had tested positive for coronavirus and at least 26,000 people had died, according to The New York Times.

