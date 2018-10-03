Trump Mocks Christine Blasey Ford After Her Sexual Assault Testimony: 'A Man's Life Is in Tatters'

Six days after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave an emotional testimony detailing how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her at a party in the 1980s, President Donald Trump mocked her at a rally in Mississippi.

While Dr. Ford, 51, has been praised by many for her courage, Trump, 72, ridiculed her for the details she couldn’t remember.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember,” Trump said Tuesday acting out the hearing. “How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know,” Trump continued as the crowd erupted with applause.

“What neighborhood was it? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it? I don’t know. But I only had one beer. That’s all I remember,” Trump continued.

“A man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful incredible young kids — they destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people,” Trump added.

Dr. Ford’s lawyer Michael R. Bromwich responded to Trump’s rant calling it “a vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.” “Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”

In addition to mocking Dr. Ford’s testimony, Trump told reporters in a video obtained by CNN, also on Tuesday, that the sexual allegations against Kavanaugh, 53, highlight what a “scary time” it is for men.

“It’s a very scary time for young men in America, when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of,” Trump told the outlet. “This is a very difficult time. What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice. It really does.”

Trump then defended Kavanaugh saying he’s “an outstanding man.” “You can be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something. Doesn’t necessarily have to be a woman, as everybody says. But somebody could accuse you of something, and you’re automatically guilty.”

“But in this realm, you are truly guilty until proven innocent. That’s one of the very, very bad things that’s taking place right now,” Trump added.

When a reporter asked what he would say to young women, Trump reportedly replied, “Women are doing great.”

Dr. Ford, a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes, all of which Kavanaugh denies.

On Sept. 27, Dr. Ford testified about the allegations in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee saying “Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life.”

At this time, Kavanaugh’s fate remains uncertain as the FBI conducts a week-long investigation into the allegations, further delaying his confirmation vote.

In his testimony, Kavanaugh continued to denied the allegations, saying, “This is a circus,” and “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.”

He concluded his testimony with the declaration: “I ask you to judge me by the standard that you would want applied to your father, your husband, your brother or your son. My family and I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford or her family. But I swear today under oath, before the Senate and the nation, before my family and God, I am innocent of this charge.”

