Donald Trump Mistakes Picture of Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll For Marla Maples: 'That's My Wife'

The former president appeared to mix up rape accuser Carroll, whom he previously stated was "not my type," with his ex-wife while examining a decades-old photo during a deposition

By Wendy Geller
Published on May 5, 2023 10:34 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump. Photo: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty

Former President Donald Trump recently mistook his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples when being questioned about a decades-old photo during a deposition last October.

In a tweet shared by Law & Crime Managing Editor Adam Klasfeld Friday, Trump is shown on video being questioned by Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan.

When presented with the picture taken at a past party, in which Carroll is standing next to Trump, he noted several times that he believed Carroll to be his second wife, Maples.

"That's Marla," he stated. "That's my wife."

"Which woman are you pointing to?" Kaplan queried, as the photo also featured Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump.

After confirming that he was pointing to Carroll, then being informed by his own attorney that the woman was, indeed, not Maples but Carroll, Trump noted, "Oh, I see."

He then excused his mistake by saying the photo in question was blurry.

The mistake was highlighted by Carroll's counsel in newly unsealed court documents, with the intent of countering Trump's previous claims that Carroll was not his "type."

E. Jean Caroll marla maples
getty (2)

"I'll say it with great respect: No. 1, she's not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, okay?" he told The Hill in an Oval Office interview in 2019.

Former Elle advice columnist Carroll's suit, filed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in the U.S. Southern District of New York, alleges: "Roughly 27 years ago, playful banter at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City took a dark turn when Defendant Donald J. Trump seized Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her."

The suit further alleges that Carroll "remained silent for over two decades" for fear of being buried in "threats and lawsuits" and damage to her reputation and livelihood.

The suit claims that the incident "severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy" and seeks "redress for her injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the law."

If Carroll wins the trial, it will be the first time Trump — who has been accused of sexual assault by several women — is held legally responsible for sexual misconduct.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

