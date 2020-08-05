"As a Black Jew, when someone says Yo Semites, I'm quick to challah back," one Twitter user wrote in response

Twitter Dunks on Trump for Mispronouncing Yosemite National Park as 'Yo-Semite'

As quickly as President Donald Trump likes to mock other people online, Twitter users this week relished Trump's slip-up while talking about Yosemite National Park.

The president mispronounced "Yosemite's" as "Yo-Semites," launching a small wave of viral jokes and jeers on social media.

"As a Black Jew, when someone says Yo Semites, I'm quick to challah back," one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted: "Yo, Semites! Let's vote for Biden, ok?"

Trump's gaffe came Tuesday morning during a speech at the White House to mark the signing of The Great American Outdoors Act, which passed by large bipartisan margins in Congress and will commit billions in conservation and maintenance of public lands.

"We're here today to celebrate the passage of truly landmark legislation that will preserve America's majestic natural wonders, priceless historic treasures — and that's exactly what they are — grand national monuments and glorious national parks," the president, 74, said Tuesday. "This is a very big deal."

He went on to say: "We want every American child to have access to pristine outdoor spaces. When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts to the sky, when they gaze upon Yosemite’s — Yoseminite’s towering sequoias ..."

Here, Trump mispronounced the name of the national park.

(Some online said it seemed his remarks had not been written out phonetically, as is sometimes done to ensure proper pronunciation.)

Given the president's penchant for personal attacks, his own mistakes — even minor misspellings and misstatements — quickly turn to fodder for criticism.