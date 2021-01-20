18 of the Most Shocking Moments That Defined Donald Trump’s Norm-Shattering Presidency

Pro-Trump rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, following a rally by the president perpetuating his lies about the results of the 2020 election.

In the wake of the November 2020 election, Trump refused to acknowledge Joe Biden's win, questioning the results of several battleground states and wrongfully claiming Biden won the election because of voter fraud and errors with mail-in ballots. His anger culminated in a rally the morning the Senate was certifying the election results — under the guidance of Vice President and Senate President Mike Pence — and later, a riot in the Capitol, with supporters breaking glass, injuring and even killing one Capitol police officer and desecrating spaces of the sacred building. Members of Congress took shelter in offices, fearing for their lives, and Trump's refusal to outwardly denounce the violence — and his continued spread of misinformation — led social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to ban him. As of inauguration day, dozens of people have been arrested in connection with the riot, and five people are dead.