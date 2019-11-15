The Queen Is Hosting a Palace Reception for Donald & Melania Trump — but Who's Joining Them?

Six months after their first state visit to the U.K., President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will return there in early December for a meeting of NATO leaders — and for another visit with Queen Elizabeth.

The White House confirmed Friday that the Trumps would be in the U.K. from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. There they will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen.

President Trump, 73, and the first lady went to the U.K. in June for a days-long state visit full of pomp and circumstance and protests. He and his family, including his four adult children, also attended a state banquet then with various royal family members and the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

It was unclear Friday if the Trump children will join their father in December or which other royals might join for the palace reception.

The president’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is a senior White House aide, as is her husband, Jared Kushner. Sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump run the family’s business and daughter Tiffany Trump is in law school. (Youngest son Barron Trump still lives at home.)

The Trumps’ return to the U.K. will almost certainly be met with protests. June’s state visit drew thousands of critics and an earlier visit in 2018 drew many more.

The White House statement confirming the December trip celebrated NATO as “the most successful Alliance in history” even though President Trump has been a noted skeptic of NATO, which aligned much of Europe with the U.S. and Canada. The organization was formed in the shadow of World War II and at the dawn of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

Decades later, NATO remains the key countervailing force against Russia, though the president has said the U.S. is shouldering too much of the financial burden compared to other member countries.