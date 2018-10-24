Donald and Melania Trump Condemn 'Cowardly Attacks' on Clinton, Obama and CNN: 'We Have to Unify'

During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump condemned the pipe bombs sent to multiple Democratic political figures and CNN headquarters this week.

Taking the podium first, Mrs. Trump addressed the “suspicious packages” mailed to the Time Warner Center in New York City, where CNN is based; former President Obama’s office in Washington, D.C.; and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s office in a New York-suburb, among others.

“We cannot tolerate these cowardly attacks, and I strongly condemn all who choose violence,” she said. “I’m grateful to the Secret Service as well as the the local and federal law enforcement for all they do on a daily basis to keep us safe, and encourage people across the country to choose kindness over hatred.”

"I want to take a moment to talk about today's news … we can not tolerate those cowardly attacks, and I strongly condemn all who choose violence." First Lady Melania Trump addresses Suspicious packages sent to Time Warner Center, Clinton and Obama https://t.co/m6mzWl8LGK pic.twitter.com/WK0W8A5kA5 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 24, 2018

When the 45th commander in chief spoke to the crowd gathered for an opioids event at the White House, his tone marked a sharp shift from his normally combative language toward those on the other side of the political aisle, though he didn’t mention any of the Democratic targets by name.

The safety of the American People is my highest priority. I have just concluded a briefing with the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service… pic.twitter.com/nEUBcq4NOh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018

After asserting that “the safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority,” and that “the full weight of our government is being deployed” to investigate the “despicable acts,” he called for togetherness.

“I just want to tell you that in these times we have to unify,” he said. “We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

As the audience gave him a standing ovation, he continued, “This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans… We are extremely angry [and] upset… We will get to the bottom of it.”

Many on Twitter criticized his call for unity, pointing to the president’s often “dangerous rhetoric” about his Democratic opponents and members of the media.

Trump: “We have to unify, to come together.” This from a man who spend every waking day trying to rip us apart. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 24, 2018

Trump called for Americans to "unify" & "come together." So, will he lead by example? What tone will he take at tonight's rally in Wisconsin? Will he encourage or cut off "Lock her up!" & "CNN Sucks!" chants? — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 24, 2018

“In these times, we have to unify. We have to come together.” – Trump Uh, Divider-in-Chief, YOU are the one who divided us! This is on you. You spewed dangerous rhetoric about political opponents for years and now they are being targeted with bombs.pic.twitter.com/raVSZ8HMGh — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 24, 2018

Earlier in the day, Trump came under fire for acknowledging the attacks, which began on Monday, with only a single tweet. After Vice President Mike Pence called the bomb threats “cowardly” and despicable,” Trump simply responded, “I agree wholeheartedly!”

On Wednesday, potential explosive devices were found in packages addressed to the offices of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, the Secret Service confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, D.C.,” the statement said.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

A law enforcement official told the New York Times that the devices were similar to one found on Monday at the New York-suburb residence of billionaire Democrat philanthropist George Soros, who was not home at the time. That device was “proactively detonated” by bomb squad technicians, according to another law enforcement official who was briefed on the investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement criticizing the attacks.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards,” she said.

Also on Wednesday, the NYPD responded to a suspicious device discovered in CNN’s offices, the outlet reported, citing a law enforcement source. The device, which was reportedly made from a pipe and wires, was discovered in the mailroom of Time Warner Center, according to CNN. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive, CNN said.

Another suspicious package arrived at the Sunrise, Florida, offices of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Democratic rep for Florida’s 23 congressional district. According to a local NBC affiliate, a Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad unit and firefighters responded to the threat and FBI agents also investigated the scene.

The package in question was actually intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, but the address was incorrect so it was sent to Wasserman Schultz. Her Florida office address was the return address on all the packages, NBC News reported.

NEWS: Law enforcement sources tell @ABCNews that at least one suspected device has been intercepted at a Congressional mail sorting facility in Maryland. Capitol Hill Police bomb techs are on the scene. w/ @JackDate @MLevineReports — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) October 24, 2018

NEWS: Suspicious package intercepted by Capitol Hill police was addressed to Democratic California congresswoman Maxine Waters, according to three sources. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) October 24, 2018

At a congressional mail facility in Maryland, Capitol Police also intercepted a package addressed to Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters, according to ABC News’ Tara Palmeri. Police bomb techs investigated the scene.

No injuries have been reported as a result of any of the attempted bombings.