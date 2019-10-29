One day after being tricked — so to speak — by World Series spectators, President Donald Trump stood outside the White House to treat costumed children on Monday.

During a Halloween event held in front of the South Portico of the White House, Trump, 73, and First Lady Melania Trump, 49, waited on an orange carpet surrounded by fall decorations as a line of young trick-or-treaters presented their baskets for goodies.

The evening prior to the celebration, the first couple attended Game 5 of the World Series at the National’s home stadium in Washington, D.C. When their attendance was made known via the field’s big screen, the Trumps elicited boos and mocking chants of “lock him up” from the crowd (as well as some claps and cheers — but the dissenters were louder).

Monday’s Halloween event also came amid the president’s ongoing — frequently exclamatory and occasionally all-caps — Twitter attacks on the impeachment investigation in Congress.

“Can you believe that Shifty Adam Schiff, the biggest leaker in D.C., and a corrupt politician, is upset that we didn’t inform him before we raided and killed the #1 terrorist in the WORLD!? Wouldn’t be surprised if the Do Nothing Democrats Impeach me over that! DRAIN THE SWAMP!!” the president tweeted Monday afternoon.

He returned to social media to continue his message to followers, tweeting early Tuesday morning: “Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call. Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain said NO PRESSURE.”

Trump left the Halloween event at about 6:30 p.m. without making any remarks. He and Mrs. Trump did not wear costumes.

During the event, the U.S. Air Force Strolling Strings band provided live music, including violin versions of “Monster Mash,” Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” and score from the Harry Potter films.

Several governmental bodies offered activities for the children at the event. The Secret Service allowed guests to see the Presidential Limo known as “the Beast” and the Department of Agriculture brought along tractors for youngsters to observe.

Trick-or-treaters donned a variety of costumes, from superheroes to princesses to athletes — even a mini President Trump was spotted.

One child dressed in a puffy Minion costume made for a quirky (and quickly mocked) viral moment when the president and first lady placed candy bars on top of the child’s costume, watching as they slid off when the child turned to walk away.

One Twitter user joked: “Disrespecting the Minions could hurt Trump in key 2020 battleground states.”