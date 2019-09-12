Much of President Donald Trump‘s conflict with Meghan McCain lately centers on his continued disparagement of her dad, the late Sen. John McCain. But he’s gone after her, too.

Back in September 2015, while he was running for president, he took aim at her after she appeared on his favorite network, Fox News. “.@MeghanMcCain was terrible on @TheFive yesterday. Angry and obnoxious, she will never make it on T.V. @FoxNews can do so much better!” Trump, 73, tweeted.

Meghan, 34, who is now a co-host of The View, responded: “Oh man, I’ve officially made it in media now that @realDonaldTrump has officially attacked my appearance on @TheFive – thanks for watching!”