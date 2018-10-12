Trump Meets with Kanye West During a Hurricane After Slamming Obama for Doing the Same Thing

As Hurricane Michael wrecks havoc on Florida and parts of the Southeast, Donald Trump has spent Thursday meeting with Kanye West.

The president sat down with the 41-year-old “All Mine” rapper at the White House to talk tax cuts, prison reform, mental health and racism.

However, it wasn’t too long ago that Trump called out then-president Barack Obama for doing something similar.

In 2012, Trump slammed Obama for campaigning with Jay-Z weeks after Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New York and New Jersey.

“Yesterday Obama campaigned with JayZ & Springsteen while Hurricane Sandy victims across NY & NJ are still decimated by Sandy. Wrong!” Trump wrote.

On Thursday, many Twitter users reposted Trump’s tweet.

“How cool, Jayz & Springsteen! You should be so lucky. all you get is Kanye! LOL” a social media user tweeted.

Following his meeting with West, POTUS gave an update on Hurricane Michael during a press conference.

“Our prayers are with those who lost their lives and with their families and our hearts are with the thousands who have sustained property damage.”

“All residents should heed all local warnings and instructions. My administration is in constant contact with state and local authorities in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.”

Barack Obama with Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen

“FEMA and first responders are on the ground and we have teams currently conducting search and rescue missions,” Trump said during the press conference.

Hurricane Michael — now downgraded to a tropical storm — has claimed six lives in three states since touching down on Wednesday in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

The Tropical Storm continued through the Southeast (Florida, Georgia and Alabama) on Thursday, causing floods and wind damage, according to the Washington Post. As a hurricane, Michael was the strongest on record in the Florida Panhandle. It left homes and buildings in ruins, high flood waters and debris across the area.