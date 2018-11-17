Trump Makes Risqué Joke About Antonin Scalia's Widow Having 9 Kids During Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Donald Trump made a risqué joke about the sex life of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to his widow, Maureen.

On Friday, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor — posthumously to Scalia, the conservative judge who died at the age of 79 in February 2016.

During the ceremony, the president called Maureen, who was there to accept on her late husband’s behalf, “a great friend of my family and of myself.” But after introducing her nine children by name — Ann, Eugene, John, Catherine, Mary, Paul, Matthew, Christopher and Margaret — Trump couldn’t help but tease Maureen about her large family.

“You were very busy, wow. Wow,” Trump joked.

Following a pause, he turned to the audience and joked, “I always knew I liked him.”

"I always knew I liked him" – Trump commends the late Antonin Scalia for his prowess in bed. DECORUM! pic.twitter.com/Dbq25Nrnyt — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 16, 2018

As one would imagine, Twitter had a field day — many pointing out that the president had called for decorum among the press in the White House.

On day @realDonaldTrump calls for more #decorum at @WhiteHouse – during formal awards ceremony he names the 9 children of late Justice Antonin Scalia, and says to Scalia’s widow “You were very busy. Wow. I always knew I liked him.” — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) November 16, 2018

That may be a first at a Medal of Freedom ceremony. Pres Trump to Antonin Scalia's widow, after naming their 9 children: "You were very busy…wow…I always knew I liked him." — Karen Travers (@karentravers) November 16, 2018

He literally cannot do anything with decorum or without being a national embarrassment. Can't this be over now? — sassygurl (@JanetLGO) November 16, 2018

He's so gross. — michele collins (@michele5411) November 16, 2018

Scalia, who Trump called “one of the greatest jurists ever to serve our country,” was one of seven people Trump honored at Friday’s ceremony.

The first ever Italian-American Supreme Court justice, Scalia was known throughout his tenure on the Court for his extremely conservative views. He wrote dissenting opinions of several recent landmark cases, calling the June 2015 decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act “interpretive jiggery-pokery,” a “defense of the indefensible” and “pure applesauce,” and the subsequent historic same-sex marriage ruling “an opinion lacking even a thin veneer of law.”

Prior to working on the supreme court, Scalia served in the Nixon and Ford administrations. He was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1986 by then-President Ronald Reagan.

Other Medal of Freedom honorees this year were Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), retired NFL quarterback Roger Staubach, former Minnesota Supreme Court justice and NFL star Alan Page, and philanthropist and donor Miriam Adelson.