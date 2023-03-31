Donald Trump Was Indicted on an Estimated 30 Counts — Here's When the Specific Charges Will Be Announced

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted on roughly 30 counts stemming from an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the 76-year-old former president on Thursday, according to The New York Times, CNN and ABC News sources.

The official indictment with the exact charges is expected to be announced within days, per the Times.

Trump, who is actively campaigning for another term in the White House, is the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. But just what those charges are remains to be seen, as Trump's indictment is currently under seal.

The charges against Trump may be made public next Tuesday, when the former president is expected to appear in a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment, according to his attorneys.

NBC News reports that District Attorney Alvin Bragg can at that time ask the court to unseal the charges, or wait until the first hearing in the case.

Sources have indicated to outlets including CNN that Trump could face at least 30 charges — some of which stem from the alleged $130,000 hush money payment being documented as "legal expenses" in the financial records of the Trump Organization.

As The Washington Post notes, however, Trump's first court appearance won't be broadcast across the nation, since New York prohibits the use of cameras in most courtrooms.

News of Trump's alleged affair with Daniels surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury in the case in January, with former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker among the witnesses who were seen entering the grand jury building over the course of the investigation.

The company that publishes the Enquirer admitted in late 2018 that it helped broker "catch and kill" deals with Daniels and other women, in which it paid the women hush money for their stories, effectively silencing them ahead of the 2016 election.

In a 2018 statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York said the publisher "admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate's presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate" and that "its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman's story so as to prevent it from influencing the election."

Daniels and Cohen also both met with prosecutors earlier this month, the AP reported. And on March 20, Cohen's former legal adviser Robert Costello met with the grand jury, per CNN.