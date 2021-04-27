Donald Trump Debuts in the National Portrait Gallery’s Presidents Exhibition

A photograph of Trump will hang in a space reserved for the most recent former U.S. president

A portrait of former President Donald Trump now hangs in the National Portrait Gallery, where visitors will be able to see it once the gallery reopens to the public on May 14 following a closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photograph, taken in 2019 by Pari Dukovic for TIME, shows a seated Trump behind the Oval Office's Resolute Desk. After being acquired by the museum, the photo will be on display as part of the America's Presidents exhibition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Washington Post reports that the portrait of Trump will hang in a space reserved for the most recent former U.S. president, replacing a painted portrait of Barack Obama by the artist Kehinde Wiley, which will soon be part of a traveling exhibit.

Another work depicting Obama — Shepard Fairey's "Hope" — will be on view in the National Portrait Gallery when it reopens.

As is tradition, the National Portrait Gallery updates its permanent exhibition of presidents as each new leader enters office.

This past year saw a delay of the installation of Trump's portrait, due to the pandemic.

According to the Post, the photographic portrait is among five depictions of Trump in the National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection. It will remain on view while the official portraits of both Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump are completed.

Donald Trump CPAC Donald Trump | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"There's always a sense of transition when we install a new presidential portrait," gallery curator Dorothy Moss told the Post. "We are a museum that reflects art history and biography, and we are able to celebrate the presidents with portraits that are historical documents."

According to the National Portrait Gallery's virtual display of the exhibit, the Trump photograph was taken June 17, 2019, one day before he officially announced his candidacy for a second term.

His reelection campaign went on to be dominated by controversy, beginning with COVID-19 — which Trump publicly downplayed even while privately acknowledging the risks of the virus — and his disdainful response to the nationwide demonstrations and riots sparked by racial injustice and police misconduct, even as he argued his challengers were out-of-control leftists.

While Trump ultimately received a record number of votes for an incumbent in the election, it wasn't enough to beat Democrat Joe Biden, who bested him in the popular vote — with a record 81 million ballots — and in the Electoral College.

Still, Trump did not concede his loss, falsely claiming the election had been "rigged" and ultimately urging a throng of his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress was working to certify Biden's win.

RELATED VIDEO: George W. Bush Says He Wrote-In Condoleezza Rice in 2020 Election and Clarifies 'Nativist' Comment

Trump was impeached for the second time for his role in the march, which descended into mob violence. He was acquitted by the Senate.

Since leaving office, he has spent most of his time in Florida at his members-only Mar-a-Lago Club, wading back into public at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February to deliver his first major post-White House speech and subsequently appearing a number of times in conservative media.

In his CPAC remarks, Trump asked the crowd, "Do you miss me yet?" before openly flirting with the idea of running a 2024 campaign.