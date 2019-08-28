Donald Trump Laments Media Coverage of Elizabeth Warren's Crowd Sizes: Mine Are 'Far Bigger'

Image zoom Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren Sean Gallup/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty

President Donald Trump is harping on rally crowd sizes once again, this time over the media coverage of the growing number of attendees at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign events.

Trump lamented the “fake news” media’s coverage of the Massachusetts Democrat on Twitter Tuesday, complaining that her crowds were smaller than his, but were receiving more attention.

“They do stories so big on Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren’s crowd sizes, adding many more people than are actually here, and yet my crowds, which are far bigger, get no coverage at all,” he wrote. “Fake News!”

It’s unclear just who “they” is referring to, but outlets like CNN, the New York Times and Vanity Fair all published stories about Warren’s growing crowd sizes on Monday.

15,000 people attended a Warren rally in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, her largest crowd to date, according to The Hill. Last week, 12,000 people showed up in St. Paul, Minnesota, to show their support for the presidential hopeful.

For comparison, Trump’s most recent rally drew 11,500 people in Manchester, New Hampshire, earlier this month, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

“Biggest crowd EVER, according to Arena people. Thousands outside trying to get in,” he boasted after on Twitter. “Place was packed! Radical Left Dems & their Partner, LameStream Media, saying Arena empty. Check out pictures. Fake News. The Enemy of the People!”

Trump’s tweet came as “#EmptySeatMAGATour” started trending on Twitter, with users sharing photos of empty seats during Trump rallies.

Crowd sizes have long been both something to brag about and a sore spot for Trump, who allegedly had his inauguration photos edited so that the number of attendees would appear greater, according to The Guardian.

He even bragged about crowd size while touring a hospital in El Paso, Texas, in the wake of a mass shooting at a local Walmart.

“I was here three months ago, we made a speech — what was the name of the arena? That place was packed, right? That was some crowd. And we had twice the number outside!” Trump said, according to video shared by CBS 4 Local. “And then you had this crazy Beto, Beto had like, 400 people in a parking lot. They said his crowd was wonderful.”

Trump’s lashing out at Warren comes just before a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday said that 52 percent of registered voters said they would vote for her, while 40 percent said the same of Trump.