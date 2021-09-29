Omarosa Speaks Out After Donald Trump Loses Case To Silence Her For Writing Tell-All Book: 'Pretty Remarkable'

An arbitrator has refuted Donald Trump's claim that former aide and The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman violated a non-disclosure agreement after she published the tell-all book Unhinged about the former president.

New York arbitrator T. Andrew Brown ruled that the agreement is "vague and unenforceable." He also wrote in his decision that Trump's campaign must pay Manigault Newman's legal fees and costs.

"It's pretty remarkable," Manigault Newman, now a first-year law student at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, tells PEOPLE. "People generally don't win when Donald Trump chooses to bring an arbitration action against them.

"He has strategically utilized this forum to kind of bully and harass people and generally it works for him," she continues. "Unfortunately for him, it didn't work this time."

In a statement, she adds: "Finally the bully has met his match!"

donald trump, omarosa Omarosa Manigault Newman and Donald Trump | Credit: Michael Reynolds/UPI/Shutterstock

Says John Phillips, Manigault Newman's attorney, in a statement: "We've won in Donald Trump and the Trump Campaign's chosen forum."

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, the former president says:

"I gave Omarosa three attempts at The Apprentice and she failed. At her desperate request I gave her an attempt at the White House and she failed there too, people truly hated her. At least now I don't have to let her fail anymore.

"Nobody in her life has done more for Omarosa than a man named Donald Trump. Unfortunately, like certain others, she forgot all about that -- which is fine with me!"

Trump has a history of requiring those who work for him to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Brown's Sept. 24 ruling is the second this year in which the NDA agreements were deemed unenforceable.

In 2004, Manigault Newman rose to fame as the least-liked contestant on season one of The Apprentice — and fired by Trump. She joined his 2016 presidential campaign and was eventually hired as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison before her infamous firing in 2017.

In 2018, Manigault Newman released a book about Trump called Unhinged, in which she made a number of alarming — and disputed — accusations, including that the president was in "mental decline."

Omarosa Manigault - Style Omarosa Manigault Newman | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Soon after the book's publication, Trump's campaign filed the arbitration, saying that Manigault Newman had violated a 2016 confidentiality agreement.

However, Brown, the arbitrator, said that "the Agreement effectively imposes on [Manigault Newman] an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members' businesses for the rest of her life.

"Such a burden is certainly unreasonable," he wrote.

Says Manigault Newman of the years since the arbitration filing: "It was tremendously stressful, expensive, and exhausting."