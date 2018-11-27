Trump Says People Used to Tell Him He Looked Like Elvis Presley: 'You'll Say I'm Very Conceited'

President Donald Trump may have missed his calling as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

At a rally in Presley’s hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday, Trump, 72, claimed that when he was young, people used to tell him that he bore a resemblance to the late music icon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I shouldn’t say this. You’ll say I’m very conceited ’cause I’m not,” Trump told the crowd as he campaigned for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. “But other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis. You see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.

“I am thrilled to be back in Tupelo,” Trump said. “I love Tupelo, home of thousands of hard-working American patriots and the proud birthplace of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis. Elvis! We love Elvis.

RELATED: Tourist Sues Graceland Hotel for $75K Claiming ‘Loud Fire Alarm’ Caused Marriage Issues

“We love Elvis, don’t we?” Trump added. “In fact, we just gave Elvis the Medal of Freedom award at the White House.”

Pres. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley: "Other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis…I always considered that a great compliment." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

Donald Trump at a Mississippi rally Drew Angerer/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

On Nov. 16, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Presley, who died of a heart attack in 1977, as well as the late Babe Ruth, the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and others, The New York Times reported.

“At the end of a performance [by Presley], oftentimes the fans would go so wild — I was there once in Las Vegas at the Hilton,” Trump said at the ceremony, according to a White House transcript. “The fans were ripping the place apart, screaming. They were going crazy.”

RELATED: Elvis Presley’s 1960s Delta Mobile Home (with a Gold Bathtub) Is Up for Auction: See Inside

“And they announced, ‘Elvis has left the house. Elvis….’ If they didn’t say that, I think I’d still be there,” Trump said. “Maybe I wouldn’t be here. But they had to do that. ‘Elvis has gone. Elvis has left.’ “

The famous phrase was “Elvis has left the building.”