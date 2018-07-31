Facing Backlash, Donald Trump Says He's 'Looking Into' 3-D Printer Plastic Guns, Consulted NRA

President Donald Trump on Tuesday weighed in on the debate surrounding 3-D printed plastic guns, saying he was “looking into” the matter and had consulted with the NRA about it.

“I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public,” he tweeted. “Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

Despite the president’s apparent skepticism over the issue, it was actually his administration that paved the way for downloadable guns to be made available to the public.

The Defense Department reached a settlement last month with gun rights activist Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, who sued the government in 2015 after he was ordered to remove blueprints for printable guns that he had posted online.

The plans can be used by anyone with a 3-D printer to create untraceable plastic firearms, ranging from handguns to AR-15-type rifles.

On Monday, eight states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking to block the sale of the blueprints and calling them a threat to public safety.

According to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Wilson’s plans to post the blueprints online have been stopped after Grewal filed a lawsuit against him.

#BREAKING: Cody Wilson backs down. After NJ takes him to court, Wilson agrees not to post any new dangerous 3D printable guns until our September hearing. Court orders him to keep his word. The fight for public safety continues. — NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) July 31, 2018

“Wilson agrees not to post any new dangerous 3D printable guns until our September hearing,” Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “Court orders him to keep his word. The fight for public safety continues.”

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is heading the lawsuit, said in a statement: “I have a question for the Trump Administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?

“These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history,” he added. “If the Trump Administration won’t keep us safe, we will.”