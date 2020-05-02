Trump on Friday traveled to Camp David, the unofficial "country residence" for sitting U.S. presidents

Trump Travels to Camp David After More Than a Month of Social Distancing at the White House

President Donald Trump is leaving the White House after a month of avoiding travel and social distancing, for the most part, in Washington, D.C.

Trump, 73, on Friday traveled to Camp David, the unofficial "country residence" for sitting U.S. presidents, in Maryland.

He last left the White House on March 28 when he traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, to send off the USNS Comfort naval ship to New York City in order to help house hospital patients, as the city's hospitals threatened to overflow due to an influx of novel coronavirus patients.

April must have felt longer for the president, who at one point said that he hadn't left the White House "in months" because of social distancing recommendations.

Reporters immediately pointed to five campaign rallies he held in February and another on March 2.

“I don’t know. Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry, I hold a rally. Did I hold a rally?” Trump said then.

He also left the White House on several occasions throughout March — including a weekend spent at his private Mar-A-Lago Club in Florida the weekend before he declared a national emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump held a press briefing nearly every day in April — seven months out from the presidential election and several weeks after the coronavirus pandemic forced political candidates to cancel in-person rallies.

The daily briefings saw the president routinely sparring with reporters and floating strange medical claims on several occasions, including his widely criticized suggestion last week that people might be able to inject disinfectants to treat the virus.

Following Trump's disinfectant comments — which one Republican governor said he "can't really explain" — the daily coronavirus briefings quickly wound down.

The political news website Axios reported last Friday that the Trump administration would begin to scale back his daily appearances following the disinfectant gaffe.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday that Trump's trip to Camp David would be a "working weekend," including calls to other world leaders.

The president is scheduled to appear Sunday night on a Fox News virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial.

Camp David is also used for "for solitude and tranquility," for presidents, "as well as an ideal place to host foreign leaders."

More than one million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to The New York Times. At least 64,870 have died in the U.S.

