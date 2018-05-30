Donald Trump Says He Had a 'Great Meeting' with Kim Kardashian as They Pose in Oval Office

Donald Trump may have postponed his meeting with Kim Jong Un but he did meet another famous Kim: Kim Kardashian West.

The president, 71, shared a photo of him and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, on Twitter Wednesday following their meeting. “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump tweeted, along with a portrait of the pair behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Missing from the photo was Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, whom the KKW Beauty mogul was reportedly scheduled to speak with, according to CNN and Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West shared a photo of the presidential seal on the White House carpet with the caption: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

RELATED: Kanye West Calls Donald Trump ‘My Brother’ in New Tweets: ‘The Mob Can’t Make Me Not Love Him’

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Rocks a Power Suit for White House Meetings About Prison Reform

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mother of three shared the same comment on Twitter in honor of the 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

Kardashian West has been helping campaign for Johnson’s presidential pardon.

In a personal essay published on CNN earlier this month, Johnson opened up about what Kardashian West’s help has meant to her, including the spotlight that has been placed on her case.

“Some refer to prison as a place where hope dies. Some days I’ve found that to be almost right,” Johnson wrote. “Each time that I’ve come close [to giving up], God has restored my faith.”

“So when the unlikely voices of Kim Kardashian West and Jared Kushner came together to shine a spotlight on my case, I could only thank God, for he works in mysterious ways,” she continued.

RELATED: President Trump Wants Colin Kaepernick, Quarterback He Vilified, and Kanye West for Summit on Race

Donald Trump, Kanye West and Ivanka Trump in December 2016 Justin McConney

Though Kardashian West supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, her rapper husband Kanye West has praised Trump publicly in controversial tweets.

In late April, West, 40, called Trump “one of his favorite people,” also calling the commander-in-chief “my brother.”

“You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” he tweeted. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West, who also showed off his autographed “Make America Great Again” hat, continued, “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”