Donald Trump Says Kavanaugh Allegations Represent a 'Very Scary Time for Young Men in America'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the sexual assault allegations against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, highlight what a “scary time” it is for men.

“It’s a very scary time for young men in America, when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of,” Trump said in CNN footage. “This is a very difficult time. What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice. It really does.”

Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh, 53, sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s. He allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes, all of which Kavanaugh denies.

Ford and Kavanaugh testified about the allegations in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday in an emotional and widely seen hearing. Kavanaugh’s fate remains uncertain as the FBI conducts a week-long investigation into the allegations, further delaying his confirmation vote.

On Tuesday, Trump defended Kavanaugh as “an outstanding man,” continuing, “You can be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something. Doesn’t necessarily have to be a woman, as everybody says. But somebody could accuse you of something, and you’re automatically guilty.”

Trump, 72, added, “But in this realm, you are truly guilty until proven innocent. That’s one of the very, very bad things that’s taking place right now.”

When a reporter asked what he would say to young women, Trump reportedly replied, “Women are doing great.”

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct when they were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez, 53, said that Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported.

A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations against him.

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr., 40, also recently expressed sympathy for boys living in the age of the #MeToo movement.

Alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr. stated in a DailyMailTV interview that he fears for his sons with ex Vanessa Trump — Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5 — more than his daughters — Kai, 11, and Chloe, 4.

“I mean, right now, I’d say my sons,” he told the outlet. “I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.”