Tanks, Protestors & More Photos You Need to See as Trump Celebrates the Fourth with a 'Salute to America'
'Baby Trump' Appears
A North Carolina man who gave his name only as “Schwartz,” views a “baby Trump” balloon as it is moved into position before Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The balloon is a favorite of Trump protestors.
Protester Jim Girvan moves the “baby Trump” balloon into position before Independence Day celebrations, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Tanks at the Lincoln Memorial
A pair of armored Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on display in front of the Lincoln Memorial for Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The president is set to address the crowd on Thursday night at the memorial, with fireworks a few hours later.
Though Trump’s speech is free, it reportedly includes a VIP section for select guests and conservative politicos — which critics say injections partisanhip into the holiday.
The president’s use of military vehicles is also not without controversy.
“Put troops out there so we can thank them — leave tanks for Red Square,” one retired general told The New York Times, raising the argument that parading military might through a city is essentially authoritarian.
Trump’s event reportedly led to notable closures of the airspace around D.C. and increased security in the city. Its cost was unclear.
Supporters Gather
A supporter of President Trump makes her way through a security checkpoint before Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
It’s unclear how many people will go the president’s Thursday night celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, though crowd sizes remain very important to him.
The threat of rain in the area may also supress attendance.
Protestors Gather, Too
The “baby Trump” balloon, set up by members of the Code Pink group, is seen ahead of Trump’s “Salute to America” at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
But Before All of That ...
… There was the annual parade earlier Thursday along the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The Parade Passes By
People watch the parade for the Fourth of July as it passes in front of the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
'Tanks but No Tanks'
Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin speaks during a news conference at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday to protest President Trump and the tanks that were brought in for his “Salute to America” ceremony.
D.C.’s legislature had a similar complaint.
Trump on the Toilet
Protesters unveil a statue of the president tweeting on a toilet at the National Mall ahead of the Thursday night “Salute to America” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The Crowds
People gather on the National Mall ahead of the “Salute to America” event Thursday night at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., which will feature military flyovers and a speech by Trump.
The Founding Fathers
Re-enactors of the founding fathers read the Declaration of Independence outside the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
Pointed Messages
Among the merchandise along the parade route in Washington, D.C., was this T-shirt. Some anti-Trump veterans were also set to hand out shirts in support of the late Sen. John McCain, a Trump foe.
In Formation
A Marine Corps unit participates in in the Fourth of July parade along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.
The Star-Spangled Banner
A patriotic boy watches the Fourth of July parade along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.
Parade Performers
A jump rope team participates in the Fourth of July parade along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.
An Old-Timey Tune
The Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps participates in the Fourth of July parade along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.
The Armed Services
Members of the U.S. military participate in the Fourth of July parade in Washington, D.C.
Honest Abe
An Abraham Lincoln impersonator participates in the Fourth of July parade in Washington, D.C.
Showing Support for the President
Sporting signs with the president’s signature slogan, people gather to watch the Fourth of July festivities around the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Face-to-Face
Anti- and pro-Trump groups argue on the National Mall ahead of his “Salute to America” celebration Thursday night at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The Divide
Anti- and pro-Trump groups argue on the National Mall ahead of his “Salute to America” celebration Thursday night at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.