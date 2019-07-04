A pair of armored Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on display in front of the Lincoln Memorial for Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The president is set to address the crowd on Thursday night at the memorial, with fireworks a few hours later.

Though Trump’s speech is free, it reportedly includes a VIP section for select guests and conservative politicos — which critics say injections partisanhip into the holiday.

The president’s use of military vehicles is also not without controversy.

“Put troops out there so we can thank them — leave tanks for Red Square,” one retired general told The New York Times, raising the argument that parading military might through a city is essentially authoritarian.

Trump’s event reportedly led to notable closures of the airspace around D.C. and increased security in the city. Its cost was unclear.