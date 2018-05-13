Donald Trump Jr. Calls Estranged Wife Vanessa the 'Best Mom in the World' Amid Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t letting his divorce — or the news that he’s reportedly started dating again — get in the way of wishing his estranged wife Vanessa a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world,” the 40-year-old wrote alongside a handful of sweet shots of the pair with their five children — Kai Madison, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

“Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me,” he continued.

Trump Jr.’s social media shoutout came just days after Page Six, citing multiple sources, reported that he has been dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle —who consistently backs President Donald Trump on her show The Five — for a few weeks.

Although Vanessa has clicked like on several of her estranged husband’s social media posts since filing for divorce two months ago, she has not yet publicly acknowledged this latest post — although she did give her approval to First Lady Melania Trump’s Mother’s Day post, which was shared hours after Trump Jr’s.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Grant Lamos IV/Getty

A social source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE they “are not fond of each other, but will do what is necessary to protect the kids from any issues.”

The pair will also likely continue to interact a bit during family events, as they did earlier this year when they traveled together to Mar-a-Lago with their children and to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll, a political source close to the family also told PEOPLE.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“They may intersect a day or two on vacations, but I don’t think they will be vacationing together unless there are separate accommodations in a large place for each and they divide the kids between them,” the source said, adding that the pair “aren’t friends.”