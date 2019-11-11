A pair of New York City comedians said they made Donald Trump Jr. their latest target by swapping out the cover of his latest book, Triggered, for one that was “a little more honest.”

The new cover: Daddy, Please Love Me (with the subtitle “How everything I do is to try to earn my father’s love.”)

“We did the stunt to reach Don Jr. It’s really sad to watch him try to earn his father’s love so publicly,” the duo, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, known as The Good Liars, told The Hill in a statement. “It’s pretty obvious that President Trump doesn’t love him, and Junior’s attempts to get his father’s attention — dressing up as his father for halloween and marrying a Fox News personality that looks conspicuously like Melania — have been really hard to watch.”

The comedians recently changed out several copies of Triggered at an N.Y.C. bookstore, according to The Hill. The cover also spread across anti-Trump corners of Twitter.

(“Took me a minute to realize this is not the real title,” The View co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted.)

RELATED: After Pointed Interview on The View, Donald Trump Jr. Surrounds Himself with Fans — and Some Protestors — at Book Event

We changed the cover of @DonaldJTrumpJr’s book to make it a little more honest and put them up in @BNBuzz. You're welcome, Junior! #DonnyLovesDaddy cc: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/cJssiXadtw — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 7, 2019

We made a new Don Jr. book cover and put them in the Young Adult section of Barnes and Noble. pic.twitter.com/071E3tTdGz — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 7, 2019

Image zoom Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle (center, left to right) on The View on Thursday Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

President Donald Trump‘s oldest son, Don Jr. has been heavily promoting Triggered, which is part memoir, part polemic and part defense of his father.

Don Jr., 41, and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump 2020 campaign adviser, appeared on The View on Thursday. The contentious interview was ostensibly about the book but instead saw him spar with the hosts about the Bidens, the whistleblower who helped set the impeachment investigation in motion — and more topics.

He groused later to Sean Hannity that he hadn’t been asked a single question about Triggered. He appeared the next day at a book signing in Florida where he was met by hundreds of happy fans (and some protestors).

RELATED: Meghan McCain Faces Donald Trump Jr. on The View: ‘You and Your Family Have Hurt a Lot of People … Was It Worth It?’

But the reception wasn’t so warm at an event on Sunday, according to The Guardian and The Washington Post, which reported that he and Guilfoyle were heckled and yelled over by some conservative students after they learned the couple wouldn’t take questions at the event.

“[L]oud chants soon led the pair to leave the stage,” the Post reported.

President Trump has been a vocal promoter of Triggered, urging his Twitter followers repeatedly in recent days to purchase the “great new book.”

One user responded, “I’ll pass.”