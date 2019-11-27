Donald Trump Jr. is sharing the perfect recipe for an unhappy Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s oldest son announced this very specific — and almost certainly trolling — holiday giveaway: His supporters should “trigger a liberal” by discussing politics around the Thanksgiving table and whoever shared the best photo or video of the ensuing conflict would win a signed copy of Don Jr.’s new book and a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Have some fun with this guys. Let’s see how triggered you can get them,” Don Jr., 41, wrote on Instagram.

Published earlier this month, Don Jr.’s Triggered is part memoir about his childhood, part polemic and part defense of his dad amid an impeachment investigation in the House of Representatives.

While it quickly became a New York Times bestseller, with help from thousands of dollars in bulk sales, it has also been roundly mocked by Trump critics.

RELATED: Trump Jr.’s New Book Turned Into Daddy, Please Love Me by Comedians — as He’s Chanted Off Stage

Image zoom Donald Trump Jr. Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

The cover became a meme among liberal circles months before the book’s release and, earlier this month, a pair of New York City comedians swapped out the cover of copies at one bookstore for a version of their own: Daddy, Please Love Me.

Don Jr. is one of his father’s most visible defenders, often tweeting about the Trump administration’s work and snapping back at Trump critics.

Since 2015 Don Jr. has transformed his image from reality TV figure to political firebrand, much like the president has.

RELATED: After Pointed Interview on The View, Donald Trump Jr. Surrounds Himself with Fans — and Some Protestors — at Book Event

Now a popular conservative presence in his own right, Don Jr. is warmly welcomed by his father’s constituents and is a popular speaker at Trump rallies. Leading up the midterm election, he attended 60 political events, according to The Atlantic.

Days after Triggered was published, Don Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, went on The View where the panel pressed them on the impeachment probe, the Bidens and President Trump’s inflammatory behavior.

In a more somber moment, co-host Meghan McCain asked him if the “pain” his family’s divisiveness has caused was “worth it.”

Image zoom Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle (second and third from left) on The View Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Afterward, Don Jr. appeared on Sean Hannity’s show and spun the conflict as more evidence that he was speaking upsetting truths out loud. And he complained that they didn’t want to know anything about his book.

“You know what, every once in a while, you gotta try to speak to everyone,” he told Hannity after the Fox News host asked him why he went on The View for the first time. “Hopefully they listen, in that case they didn’t — ’cause you would think if you’re invited on a show, and they build it up and they’re giving you three segments, you’d think if you were there to promote a book they’d ask you one question about the actual book, Sean, but they didn’t do that.”

Then he swiped once more at show’s hosts: “I think the title speaks for itself, because they were obviously triggered. I don’t think they like me much anymore. Or Kim for that matter.”