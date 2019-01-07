Donald Trump Jr. Criticized for Spreading Transphobic Meme: 'That Person Is a Human Being'

Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for a transphobic message he shared on Instagram, with one user asking him to “please stop making fun of people.”

The president’s son on Saturday posted an offensive meme showing a person with bright blue hair, blue lipstick and red fingernails. Standing on the street, the subject wears a furry coat dress, large boots and a designer handbag.

“No no, don’t tell me let me guess…Trump is not your president?” the meme’s text read.

“I’ll take that bet all day long,” Trump Jr., 41, captioned the image, adding multiple crying with laughter and American flag emojis.

Picking up on the implications of the photo, one commenter asked, “are u against LGBT people?”

In response, Trump Jr. replied, “No, not at all and you can find plenty of evidence against that.”

Defending himself in a separate comment, Trump Jr. asked what was “homophobic about this post?”

“Are you implying this person has to be LGBT without any knowledge? I guess you’re the one hiding your beliefs,” he added.

A rep for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump Ethan Miller/Getty

In 2017, Trump Jr. liked an offensive tweet that mocked Chelsea Manning — the transgender soldier who spent seven years in prison for leaking 700,000 classified documents to WikiLeaks — after it was announced that she had been banned from entering Canada, Newsweek reported.

Trump Jr. has been a vocal supporter of his father, who issued orders to ban most transgender troops from military service in March.

Over the weekend, many of Trump Jr.’s followers indicated that they were amused by the post.

“Lmao,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “the truest thing I’ve seen all day.”

Acknowledging that many would find the photo offensive, another social media user commented, “Liberal heads exploding in 3…2…1.”

Donald Trump Jr. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

However, not everybody spoke out in support of the image.

“I hope you know how awful you are,” wrote one commenter, with another commenting, “people are people and accept everyone for who they are.”

Another Instagram user, who shared that they support President Donald Trump, also implored the president’s son to “please stop making fun of people.”

“It’s not nice. Your [sic] better than that,” they wrote. “That person is a human being.”