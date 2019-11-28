Donald Trump Jr., Who Goaded Fans to Pick Fights on Thanksgiving, Takes More Civil Tone with Kids

Though he provoked his social media followers to bring up politics at the dinner table this Thanksgiving, Donald Trump Jr. is seemingly having a more peaceful Thanksgiving with his own family.

The president’s son, 41, celebrated the holiday on Thursday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida with his blended family, including ex-wife Vanessa and their five kids as well as his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and her son Ronan.

“Very thankful for all of these little creatures. From my family to yours, we wish you an incredible Thanksgiving, and hope that you’re enjoying it with family and friends. #thanksgiving #thankful,” he wrote on Instagram, along with photos of the group.

Meanwhile, Vanessa shared a portrait of herself and their five kids, excluding Don Jr. The pair, who were married for more than 13 years, finalized their divorce agreement at the end of 2018. They have since maintained a cordial relationship, spending time together at the White House’s annual Easter Egg roll in April and exchanging well-wishes on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/c8COMfZhfz — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) November 28, 2019

Following their divorce, Don Jr. has been dating Guilfoyle, 50, for nearly two years.

On the day before Thanksgiving, the Triggered author goaded his social media followers by posting memes about picking fights with family, specifically “liberal” members. “Trigger a liberal thanksgiving! Have some fun & talk politics at the thanksgiving table. Best pic/vid of something/someone triggered maybe w/ my book, wins a signed copy of Triggered & a MAGA hat,” he also tweeted on Tuesday.

His book’s cover became a meme among liberal circles months before the book’s release and, earlier this month, a pair of New York City comedians swapped out the cover of copies at one bookstore for a cover with an altered title: Daddy, Please Love Me.

Don Jr. is one of his father’s most visible defenders, often tweeting about the Trump administration’s work and snapping back at Trump critics. And since 2015, Don Jr. has transformed his image from reality TV figure to political firebrand, much like his father has.

Trump, 73, made a surprise visit to Afghanistan for the first time on Thanksgiving, arriving at Bagram Air Field, outside Kabul, to spend time with U.S. troops and even giving out hot meals of turkey and mashed potatoes.

However, back home in the States, Trump remains at the center of an impeachment inquiry that’s a result of a July phone call he had with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, during which Trump’s opponents allege Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his connections with a Ukrainian gas company.

Investigators say Trump withheld about $400 million in military aid from Ukraine in order to make Zelensky cooperate, which is an impeachable use of presidential power for his own personal gain. Trump has maintained throughout the inquiry that he did nothing wrong, though neither he nor any top White House officials have agreed to testify on Capitol Hill.