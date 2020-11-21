A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. tells PEOPLE that he tested positive earlier this week but has not exhibited symptoms

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Is 'Quarantining Out at His Cabin'

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. tells PEOPLE that he tested positive earlier this week and has been in isolation.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesperson said. "He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

Trump Jr.'s father Donald Trump and Melania Trump both tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus in early October. At the time, Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump tested negative for COVID-19.

Like his father, Trump Jr. has continuously downplayed the severity of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. In July, he was blocked from his own Twitter account for 12 hours as punishment for spreading misinformation about the virus.

The United States has had more than 11.8 million positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 253,223 people have died from the virus as of Friday, according to data from the New York Times.

Health officials are urging Americans to take COVID-19 seriously to prevent the spread of the deadly virus during the winter months as cases continue to spike nationwide.

Trump received treatment for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days before returning to the White House.

Despite the fact that the majority of Americans do not have access to the level of medical care that he received, Trump said upon his return to the White House that people should not fear COVID-19.

"And one thing that's for certain: Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're gonna beat it," said Trump, whose office afforded him leading medical care not available to the average patient, including experimental treatment.