The president's oldest son was temporarily blocked from writing new tweets, but he can still send direct messages and read other posts, Twitter said

Donald Trump Jr. Put in 12-Hour Twitter 'Time Out' After He Posted Misleading COVID-19 Info

Twitter temporarily blocked Donald Trump Jr. from part of his account on Tuesday as punishment for him "sharing misinformation on COVID-19," the social media company said.

President Donald Trump's oldest son — who has cultivated millions of followers in the pugilistic and provocative style of his dad — on Monday shared a video that shows doctors making false and deceptive statements about the novel coronavirus, according to The Washington Post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The president had posted the same video, which spread widely on social media before Facebook and other platforms began removing it, the Post reported.

Andy Surabian, a spokesman for Don Jr., decried his Twitter "suspension" as akin to censorship intended to boost the president's rival Joe Biden in the November election.

"Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop," Surabian tweeted Tuesday.

However, Don Jr.'s account remains active and an official Twitter account responded to Surabian on the platform to correct him, saying Don Jr. "will have limited functionality for 12 hours" and be unable to write new tweets or retweet other users.

But he can still send direct messages and read other posts.

A Twitter spokesman compared it to a "time out" when speaking with PEOPLE and said it "happens to a lot of people when they break our rules."

Twitter, which is President Trump's favored mode for communicating with the public, has increasingly begun to regulate the posts of his that break their rules — after years of criticism that his most incendiary tweets were given special treatment versus regular users.

(Twitter has said they believe his comments are newsworthy and have been reluctant to interfere.)