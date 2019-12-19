Donald Trump Jr. Promotes Trump-Themed Wrapping Paper as His Father Is Impeached

Image zoom Donald Trump Jr, Trump wrapping paper Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. promoted Donald Trump-themed wrapping paper just as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on impeaching the president.

Trump Jr., 41, shared several photos on Instagram on Wednesday evening revealing a Christmas tree covered in small, red, hat-shaped ornaments that read, “Keep America Great,” as well as several gifts wrapped in paper covered with Trump’s face.

“So everyone loved the post that I put up the other day with the Trump wrapping paper and Trump ornaments,” Trump Jr. wrote in his caption. “To answer all of your questions at once you can get it at the campaign store at DonaldJTrump.com

Scroll down to shop now and order is yours ASAP. There still some time to have some fun with your favorite leftist or Maga supporter. #yourewelcome#christmas“

The promotional post came shortly before the votes were cast calling for Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine scandal.

Trump Jr. wrote in a second Instagram post on Wednesday that “the impeachment is a total partisan sham and everyone knows it.”

Trump said after the vote that he isn’t “worried,” despite the fact that he will have to stand trial before the Senate in early January 2020.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time,” he said at his campaign rally Wednesday night in Battle Creek, Michigan, according to both USA Today and the New York Times. “I’m not worried.”

In a video obtained by NBC of the rally, Trump added of the vote, “We had 198 to 229. We didn’t lose one Republican vote and three Democrats voted for us. The Republican party has never been so affronted, but they’ve never been so united as they are right now.”

He added to his crowd of supporters that the men and women who make up the Senate “love this country. They’re going to do the right thing.”

In a tweet earlier on Wednesday, Trump called the impeachment vote “an assault on America” and “an assault on the Republican Party.” He also retweeted several Congress members who spoke out in his support on the social media platform throughout the day.

The vote marks the third time a U.S. president has ever been impeached, though no president has been removed from office as a result. Both Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were acquitted in the Senate after being impeached.

The House’s Democratic majority overcame Republican resistance in the minority for the abuse of power charge by a vote of 230 to 197 (and one present vote). The House voted for the obstruction of Congress charge by a vote of 229 to 198 (with one present vote).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier on Wednesday that it was the House’s constitutional obligation after Trump allegedly pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

“Today, as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States,” she said. “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”